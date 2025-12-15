Topical patch co-developed by UM enters production and reaches market

MACAU, December 15 - ‘Macao Yat-Tiu-Gan’, a topical Glycine tabacina patch developed through a collaboration between a research team led by He Chengwei, associate professor in the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences and the State Key Laboratory of Mechanism and Quality of Chinese Medicine (SKL-MQCM) at the University of Macau (UM), and Macaufacture Medical Supplies Limited, has entered production and is now available in pharmacies across Macao.

He notes that the project is a strong example of deep industry-academia collaboration, combining UM’s research strengths with the company’s expertise in product manufacturing. The UM team conducted systematic studies on the active components, pharmacological effects, and mechanisms of Glycine tabacina (a folk medicinal herb native to Fujian and Taiwan) extracts. These findings led to the successful development of the ‘Macao Yat-Tiu-Gan’ patch. The patch is designed to relieve joint and muscle pain in the neck, shoulders, lower back, and legs caused by prolonged sitting or physical activity, providing consumers with a safe, effective, and easy-to-use topical Chinese medicine product. Looking ahead, the research team plans to develop more health products based on distinctive medicinal herbs, supporting the global reach of ‘R&D in Macao, Made in Macao’ Chinese medicine brands.

The project received funding from the Industrial Transformation Special Project of SKL-MQCM and the Industry-University-Research Partnership Scheme of the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund.