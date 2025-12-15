Black Hat MEA 2025 Validates the Self-Driving SOC Category as Sirp Scales to Meet Global Demand

Black Hat MEA 2025 marked a clear inflection point for cybersecurity,” — Faiz Shuja - Co-Founder & CEO of Sirp

RIYADH, MANṭIQAT AR-RIYāḍ, SAUDI ARABIA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sirp , the creator of the world’s first AI native Self Driving Security Operations Center SOC platform , today announced accelerated regional and global expansion plans following strong market validation and demand demonstrated at Black Hat Middle East and Africa MEA 2025, held in Riyadh.During the event, Sirp engaged with government entities, critical infrastructure operators, financial institutions, managed service providers, and global enterprises, many of whom expressed an urgent need to move beyond manual and semi automated security operations toward autonomous, AI driven defense.“Security leaders are no longer debating whether autonomy is needed. The conversation has shifted to how quickly self driving security can be deployed safely and at scale.”Throughout the conference, Sirp received an unprecedented volume of requests for enterprise grade and sovereign scale proof of concept POC deployments. The level of interest exceeded the capacity of Sirp’s existing demonstration environments, a strong indicator of accelerating market demand for autonomous security operations.“This level of inbound demand is a powerful validation of the Self Driving SOC category,” Faiz added.“It confirms that AI native, autonomous security is no longer aspirational. It is becoming a present day requirement.”In response, Sirp is expanding its autonomous demo and deployment infrastructure, purpose built to support large scale evaluations and real world POCs. These environments demonstrate live AI driven threat detection, reasoning, response, and continuous learning without reliance on static playbooks or manual orchestration.Sirp’s growth aligns closely with Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritizes digital transformation, sovereign technology capability, and advanced artificial intelligence adoption across critical sectors.As the Kingdom continues to invest in national AI infrastructure and cybersecurity resilience, Sirp’s Self Driving SOC architecture supports these objectives by enabling scalable, autonomous defense capabilities that reduce dependence on human intensive operations while strengthening national cyber readiness.“Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a global leader in AI driven security,” Faiz said.“Our platform is designed to support this vision, enabling organizations to operate security at machine speed while maintaining control, transparency, and sovereignty.”Sirp emphasized that the capabilities demonstrated at Black Hat MEA represent only the foundation of its product roadmap. In the coming weeks, the company will unveil new innovations within its OmniSense platform, advancing autonomous decision making, agent collaboration, and large scale security reasoning.“These upcoming innovations will redefine how security operations are designed and operated,” Faiz said.“We are moving the industry from assisted security to truly self driving security by design.”With Saudi Arabia emerging as a strategic hub for advanced cybersecurity and AI innovation, Sirp is deepening its presence in the Kingdom while supporting growing demand across the Middle East, North America, and Europe.“Our focus now is disciplined execution,” Faiz concluded.“Scaling responsibly, delivering autonomy safely, and continuing to define the future of security operations.”About SirpSirp is the world’s first AI-native Self-Driving SOC platform, powered by OmniSense™ , a proprietary security reasoning engine that combines domain-trained large language models (LLMs), real-time context retrieval, autonomous agents, reinforcement learning, and privacy-preserving federated intelligence. Sirp enables organizations to detect, reason, respond, and continuously learn at machine speed.

