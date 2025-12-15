Gauteng Provincial Legislature wishes the residents a safe and peaceful festive season

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety wishes all residents of Gauteng, as well as visitors to the Province, a safe, peaceful and joyous festive season.

The Committee urges community members to remain vigilant during this period, as criminals often take advantage of increased movement, social gatherings and festive activities to commit acts of robbery, theft and other violent crimes.

Residents are encouraged to be alert at all times, particularly when visiting places of entertainment and to avoid situations that may compromise their safety.

The Committee expresses deep concern about the tragic incidents that have already occurred this month at places of entertainment across the Province.

These include the devastating shooting at an illegal tavern in Saulsville, Pretoria, where 13 people lost their lives and several others were injured, as well as the recent incident in Diepkloof where one person was found dead and three others were injured outside a place of entertainment.

These incidents are a constant reminder of the dangers posed by illegal establishments, the proliferation of firearms and irresponsible behaviour.

As part of ensuring a safer festive season, the Committee strongly appeals to residents to exercise caution while travelling on the roads.

Motorists are urged to obey traffic laws, avoid speeding and never drink and drive.

Road safety remains a shared responsibility and these precautions are essential to ensuring that families arrive alive and safely at their various destinations.

The Portfolio Committee on Community Safety calls on communities to work together with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities and criminal behaviour and by looking out for one another during this busy period.

The Committee extends its best wishes to all residents of Gauteng for a wonderful festive season and a well-deserved break.

It further conveys warm wishes to the Christian community as they commemorate the birth of Christ and wishes everyone a season filled with peace, safety and renewed hope.

