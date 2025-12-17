Persian Blue Salt : Rare Gourmet Treasure Now Available in Dubai and the UAE

Persian Blue Salt Persian Blue Salt - IFM Gourmet Dubai Persian Blue Salt on beef fillet

Discover rare Persian Blue Salt in the UAE with IFM Gourmet Dubai—luxury mineral-rich crystals perfect for chefs, fine dining, and gourmet gifting

Persian Blue Salt is a rare culinary treasure that elevates every dish with its unique flavor, striking color, and mineral richness.” — Ottavia Molinari

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevate your culinary creations with this visually stunning and mineral-rich salt IFM Gourmet Dubai , the gourmet retail and online department of Italian Food Masters, is proud to introduce Persian Blue Salt to chefs, food enthusiasts, and luxury kitchens across the UAE.Hailing from the heart of Iran, Persian Blue Salt is renowned for its striking blue crystals, naturally rich mineral content, and unique flavor profile. Hand-harvested from deep within ancient salt mines, it is one of the rarest salts in the world and a true statement ingredient for gourmet cooking.“Persian Blue Salt is a remarkable ingredient that transforms both taste and presentation,” said management of IFM Gourmet Dubai. “We are excited to bring this extraordinary salt to the UAE, offering chefs and culinary connoisseurs a chance to create truly memorable dishes.”Ideal as a finishing salt, a luxurious culinary gift, or a centerpiece for modern gastronomy, Persian Blue Salt combines natural rarity, rich flavor, and visual elegance.Available now through IFM Gourmet Dubai’s retail store and online platform, it reflects the company’s commitment to offering premium, artisanal, and authentic gourmet products to the UAE market.About IFM Gourmet DubaiIFM Gourmet Dubai, part of Italian Food Masters, specializes in premium Italian and international gourmet foods, luxury gift hampers, and artisanal culinary items. The company delivers authentic, high-quality products that elevate culinary experiences in the UAE.About Persian Blue SaltPersian Blue Salt is a rare, naturally blue-hued salt harvested from ancient Iranian salt mines. Its rich mineral composition and striking appearance make it one of the world’s most exclusive gourmet salts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.