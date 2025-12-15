IFM Gourmet Dubai Brings Tre Marie Panettone and Pandoro to the UAE

Panettone Tre Marie Classic Milano TRE MARIE Panettone with Pistachio Cream in Box Panettone Tre Marie Coffee and Chocolate Drops Christmas Dessert

Discover Milan’s historic Tre Marie panettone and pandoro, now offered in the UAE by IFM Gourmet Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IFM Gourmet Dubai Brings Tre Marie Panettone and Pandoro to the UAEAuthentic Milanese festive cakes now available in the UAE through IFM Gourmet DubaiDubai, United Arab Emirates – IFM Gourmet Dubai, the gourmet retail and online department of Italian Food Masters , is proud to announce that Tre Marie panettone and pandoro are now available in the UAE through IFM Gourmet Dubai.Founded in Milan in 1894, Tre Marie is one of Italy’s most historic and respected pastry houses, internationally renowned for its naturally leavened panettone and pandoro, crafted according to time-honored Milanese traditions. These festive cakes combine heritage, premium ingredients, and refined craftsmanship, making them a symbol of Italian culinary excellence.Through Italian Food Masters’ established retail and online network, IFM Gourmet Dubai offers a curated selection of Tre Marie’s iconic cakes to private clients, hospitality partners, and corporate gifting programs. Each cake is produced using a natural leavening process lasting over 72 hours, with carefully selected ingredients including Italian butter, free-range eggs, candied fruits, and premium chocolate.“Our goal at IFM Gourmet Dubai is to bring authentic Italian culinary traditions to the UAE,” said Italian Food Masters management. “Tre Marie perfectly represents the heritage, quality, and artistry that our clients expect from Italian gourmet products.”This addition further strengthens IFM Gourmet Dubai’s commitment to showcasing authentic Italian excellence, offering UAE residents and businesses premium festive cakes from one of Italy’s most prestigious brands.About IFM Gourmet DubaiIFM Gourmet Dubai is the gourmet retail and online division of Italian Food Masters, specializing in premium Italian food products, luxury gift hampers, and authentic artisanal brands. The company is dedicated to promoting Italian excellence in the UAE through carefully selected imports and bespoke gourmet experiences.About Tre Marie (Galbusera Group)Founded in Milan in 1894, Tre Marie is a historic Italian bakery brand renowned for its panettone and pandoro. Part of the Galbusera Group, it remains a symbol of Milanese pastry tradition and Italian festive excellence.Contact: info@italianfoodmasters.com

