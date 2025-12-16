Truck and Bus Tires Market: Size, Share, Competitive Overview, and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The truck and bus tires market has been showing consistent growth, supported by rising demand in transportation and commercial sectors. As various factors influence this industry, it is important to understand the current market size, driving forces, regional trends, and future outlook to grasp the full picture of its development.

Projected Market Size and Growth of the Truck and Bus Tires Market

The truck and bus tires market is poised for steady expansion, with its value increasing from $45.31 billion in 2024 to $46.38 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. Looking beyond, this market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $55.03 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%. Factors supporting this growth include the rise of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services, a growing focus on environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient technologies, the expansion of renewable energy and electric vehicles, stringent government regulations on safety and emissions, and an economic recovery following downturns. Key trends anticipated during this period involve the adoption of intelligent tire monitoring systems, increased demand for all-season and specialized tires, a shift toward radial tires, emphasis on heavy-duty load capacities, and the advancement of self-healing tire technology.

Defining Truck and Bus Tires

Truck and bus tires are specifically designed for commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses, characterized by a loading range of F, rim sizes over 19 inches, and a wider tire base. These tires are primarily used in transportation trucks and commercial buses to meet the requirements of heavy loads and varied driving conditions.

Rising Demand for Commercial Vehicles Boosting the Truck and Bus Tires Market

One of the primary drivers of the truck and bus tires market is the growing demand for commercial vehicles. These vehicles are essential for transporting goods and passengers in business operations and rely heavily on truck and bus tires because of their superior traction, ability to handle diverse speeds and weather conditions, high load-carrying capacity, and low rolling resistance. For example, Daimler Truck Holding AG, a German manufacturer of commercial vehicles, reported selling 526,053 trucks and buses in 2023, marking a slight increase compared to 520,291 units in 2022. The Trucks North America division sold 195,014 units, while Trucks Asia achieved 161,171 units, representing a 3% growth from the previous year. Additionally, Daimler Buses sold 26,168 units, a 9% increase from the prior year. This rise in commercial vehicle sales is directly contributing to expanded demand in the truck and bus tires segment.

Truck and Bus Tires Market Growth Supported by Regional Dynamics

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the truck and bus tires market. The comprehensive market analysis also includes key regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This geographic overview highlights the global nature of the market and the varying growth rates and opportunities across different territories.

