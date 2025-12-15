Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Named 'The Best Neurosurgeon to Watch in India 2025' by The Enterprise World

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured on the cover of The Enterprise World as “The Best Neurosurgeon to Watch in India 2025 Official badge recognizing Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla as “The Best Neurosurgeon to Watch in India 2025” by The Enterprise World. Certificate of recognition presented to Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla by The Enterprise World as “The Best Neurosurgeon to Watch in India 2025.” Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured in The Enterprise World’s 2025 cover story for transforming neurosurgery and neuroscience in India. Healing with Heart” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla’s inspiring cover story in The Enterprise World, highlighting his mission to restore hope through neurosurgery

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder, Chief Neurosurgeon, and Managing Director of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, has been featured in The Enterprise World magazine as “The Best Neurosurgeon to Watch in India 2025.”This recognition underscores his exceptional leadership, medical innovation, and humanitarian commitment in the fields of brain, spine, and nerve care — establishing him as the best neurosurgeon in Guntur the best spine surgeon in Guntur , and among the best spine surgeons and neurosurgeons in India.A Visionary in NeurosurgeryDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla’s journey from humble beginnings in Andhra Pradesh to becoming a global pioneer in neurosurgery reflects the essence of perseverance and purpose. After completing his MBBS from Andhra Medical College and M.Ch. in Neurosurgery from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, he pursued multiple fellowships in the United States in Minimally Invasive Skull Base Surgery, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Functional Neurosurgery, Endovascular Surgery, and Stereotactic Radiosurgery.Driven by a mission to “bring healing home,” Dr. Rao returned to India to establish Dr. Rao’s Hospital (Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP) in Guntur in 2019—a state-of-the-art super-speciality centre exclusively dedicated to neuroscience. Today, it stands as India’s first independent comprehensive neuroscience facility, setting benchmarks for advanced neurosurgical care.Redefining Brain and Spine Surgery in IndiaUnder Dr. Rao’s leadership, Dr. Rao’s Hospital has emerged as a hub of medical excellence and empathy. The hospital integrates the latest neuro-technologies, including 3D Neuronavigation Systems, Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM), Hybrid Cath Labs, Stereotactic Radiosurgery, and Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery, ensuring the highest standards of precision and patient safety.With more than 15,000 successful neurosurgeries and patients from 15+ countries, Dr. Rao’s work has transformed Guntur into a leading destination for those seeking the best neurologist and spine surgeon in Andhra Pradesh and India.His pioneering expertise in endoscopic pituitary surgery, aneurysm clipping, and functional neurosurgery has made him a sought-after authority in complex brain and spine procedures worldwide.Awards and RecognitionDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla’s trailblazing journey has been recognized nationally and internationally with multiple prestigious honors, including:🏅 Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon, and Stereotactic Radiosurgeon of the Year – Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2025🏅 Economic Times Business & Health Excellence Awards 2025🏅 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Unity Award 2025🏅 Asia’s Most Trusted Neurosurgeon (2023)🏅 India’s Most Prominent Neurosurgery Specialist (2022)🏅 Health Icon of the Year (2021)Beyond accolades, Dr. Rao’s 70+ peer-reviewed research publications and over 1,200 academic citations reflect his lasting contribution to global medical science.Healing with Heart—Restoring Hope through CompassionAt the heart of Dr. Rao’s practice lies a deeply human philosophy — that “technology saves lives, but compassion heals them.”He is known for blending empathy with precision, ensuring that every patient receives individualized, transparent, and humane care. His TEDx talk, “My Journey to Bring Healing Home – A Neurosurgeon’s Quest in Guntur,” continues to inspire countless young doctors and healthcare leaders across IndiaFrom pioneering surgical innovation to mentoring the next generation of neurosurgeons, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla embodies the future of neuroscience. In this future, compassion-led innovation defines the standard of care.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (M.Ch., FAANS, FEVNS, FMINS, FPNS, FNOSRS) is recognized among the best neurosurgeons and spine surgeons in India. With over two decades of experience in complex brain, spine, and vascular neurosurgery, he is widely regarded as the best neurosurgeon in Guntur and the best neurologist in Guntur. His work has redefined advanced neuro care through minimally invasive, high-precision techniques that improve outcomes and recovery times.About Dr. Rao’s HospitalFounded in 2019 in Guntur, Dr. Rao’s Hospital is India’s first independent, state-of-the-art center dedicated exclusively to brain, spine, and nerve care. Equipped with cutting-edge neurosurgical infrastructure, the hospital provides comprehensive services across neuro-oncology, endovascular neurosurgery, pediatric neurosurgery, and spine surgery — guided by the principle of “Healing with Heart.”📍 Address: 12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet, Opposite Sravani Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh📞 Contact: +91 90100 56444📧 Email: info@drraoshospitals.com| drpatibandla@gmail.com🌐 Website: https://drraoshospitals.com Follow:🔹 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/@mrpatiban 🔹 Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Raoshospital.Neurosurgeon/ 🔹 Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/dr_mohana_rao/ 🔹 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drpatibandla/ 🔹 X (Twitter): https://x.com/MohanaRaoPatib Google Page: https://g.page/r/CSzUiYw6Fj7IEBE Press Contact:Media Relations – Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur📞 +91 90100 56444📧 info@drraoshospitals.com

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India - with medical tourism

