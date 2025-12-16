Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2025-2029: Analysis of Regional Trends and Market Size

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The tire cord fabrics industry has been steadily evolving, closely tied to developments in the automotive sector and changing consumer preferences. As the demand for more durable, efficient, and sustainable tires grows, this market is set to experience significant advancements and expansion in the near future. Let’s explore the current market size, key driving forces, regional standings, and notable trends shaping the tire cord fabrics landscape.

Outlook on Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The tire cord fabrics market has demonstrated consistent growth recently, with its value rising from $6.07 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $6.33 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Moving forward, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $7.72 billion by 2029, supported by a CAGR of 5.1%. This positive momentum is largely supported by expansion in the automotive sector, trends toward eco-friendly tires, growth in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, the rising demand for specialty tires, global tire manufacturing, and increasingly stringent regulatory frameworks. Additional influential trends include a growing emphasis on sustainability, infrastructure development worldwide, strategic collaborations, and ongoing research and development aimed at performance enhancement.

Understanding Tire Cord Fabrics and Their Role in Tire Manufacturing

Tire cord fabric is a crucial reinforcement material incorporated within tires that enhances their durability and shape retention. It helps support the vehicle’s weight and prevents premature tire wear. These fabrics undergo a special coating treatment that facilitates better adhesion with the rubber, allowing them to become an integral part of the tire’s structure. This reinforcement ensures tires maintain their integrity under various conditions, contributing to overall vehicle safety and performance.

Primary Factors Boosting Demand in the Tire Cord Fabrics Market

One of the foremost factors propelling the tire cord fabrics market is the rising production of automobiles globally. As tires are a fundamental component of vehicles, the demand for reinforcement materials that improve tire lifespan and shape naturally grows with vehicle manufacturing. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported in May 2023 that global motor vehicle production reached 85.4 million units in 2022, marking a 5.7% increase compared to 2021. This upward trend in vehicle production is expected to continue fueling demand for tire cord fabrics in the upcoming years.

Asia-Pacific’s Role as a Leading Market in Tire Cord Fabrics

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for tire cord fabrics and is projected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing area through the forecast period. The market report covers other significant regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market dynamics. Asia-Pacific’s prominence is driven by rapid industrialization, strong automotive manufacturing bases, and increasing investments in infrastructure and electric vehicles.

