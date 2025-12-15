RAMM.ai Becomes Go-To Platform for Emerging Fashion Brands & Prepares for an IDO to Power A Fairer Future for Influence

RAMM.ai Logo

Platform Puts Power Back in the Hands of Brands, Fans, and Influencers

We’re done playing by Big Tech’s rules. RAMM proves that commerce can be transparent, fair, and genuinely rewarding for everyone. We’re not just building a platform - we’re rebuilding trust.” — Co-Founder & CEO Alan Avidan

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a digital fashion economy dominated by algorithms, ad monopolies, and middlemen, young, independent and up-and-coming designers have been operating with one hand tied behind their backs. But a new player is rapidly emerging as the industry’s most important equaliser - and as RAMM heads toward its highly anticipated IDO, the firm is fast becoming the platform of choice for the world’s most exciting emerging fashion brands.𝗔 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀In the months leading up to its IDO, RAMM has onboarded a roster of culturally sharp, respected and emerging independent designers - offering them an entirely new economic model for fashion: transparent, fair, community-driven ecommerce where everyone who contributes, shares, likes and creates content gets rewarded.𝗔𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗸𝗲: 𝗘𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 Aforieke is an Afro-luxury label rooted in cultural storytelling, craftsmanship and elevated contemporary design. Every piece carries artistic heritage and intentionality, resonating with consumers who seek authenticity, creativity and meaning in what they wear.Aforieke’s founder, Jade Nwachukwu, says: “We create pieces with depth and intention. Reaching the right global customer, and translating that storytelling into growth, is a high priority. A model like RAMM’s, built around transparency and community-driven engagement, could help designers who value meaning and craftsmanship connect with the audiences who value them too.”𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗔: 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 PINA is a New York–based fashion brand with a conscious soul created by designer and hypnotherapist Pina, whose training at Parsons and mentorship under icons like Donna Karan and Isaac Mizrahi shaped her style to modern apparel which she has infused with a holistic approach, blending colour therapy, sustainability, and inner wellbeing, PINA represents a new generation of purpose-led designers redefining what fashion can mean.Founder Pina said: “As a new brand, the hardest part is building direct relationships with customers, maintaining momentum and visibility as we build relationships and trust. RAMM’s vision - combining AI with community-driven commerce - gives designers like me a fair, intentional way to grow and connect with the people who truly believe in what we’re creating.”𝗣𝗮𝗱é𝗹𝗹𝗲: 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗹-𝘄𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗶𝗱-𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆Padèlle, it's our time Ltd, is an emerging European athleisurewear brand designed for confidence and community as much as performance. Padélle is partnering with RAMM to build visibility without the high costs or gatekeeping of traditional launch channels. RAMM’s agentic AI will help Padélle understand what this fast-growing audience truly responds to, ignite community-led momentum, and reward every fan, creator and supporter who helps the brand grow. Together, Padélle and RAMM are turning a mid-life movement into a market moment - proving that emerging, independent brands can stand out and be seen from day one.𝗗𝗘𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗦 & 𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗬: 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱𝘀Elmira is a designer whose work spans two distinct fashion universes: DEIMOS, a European-made, crypto-inspired streetwear label; and ETERRY, a luxury Italian footwear brand known for handcrafted pumps made for powerful, fashion-forward women. Together, the two brands demonstrate her creative agility - moving fluidly between digital culture and timeless luxury.Founder Elmira Medins said: “Managing two very different brands means navigating very different audiences - and doing that without relying on traditional retail is a challenge. A model like RAMM’s, where discovery and engagement flow transparently through communities, could help brands like DEIMOS and ETERRY find the exactly right people who connect with each distinct story, quickly and authentically.”𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗠 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀RAMM makes fair, transparent ecommerce simple - turning the old funnel into a shared value loop.𝟭. 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 - Fans buy straight from brands using card or crypto. No intermediaries. No hidden fees.𝟮. 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗳 & 𝗥𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 - Every purchase instantly generates an on-chain receipt, a Digital Passport verifying authenticity and automatic rewards𝟯. 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 (𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆) - Share your link. A friend buys. You earn - again and again. Payouts are instant and verifiable.𝟰. 𝗔𝗜 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂 - RAMM agents find drops, track restocks, apply perks, optimise earnings“We’re done playing by Big Tech’s rules,” says Co-Founder & CEO Alan Avidan. “RAMM proves that commerce can be transparent, fair, and genuinely rewarding for everyone. We’re not just building a platform - we’re rebuilding trust.”𝗜𝗗𝗢 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵: 𝗔 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲RAMM’s IDO on December 15, 2025, offers early participants the chance to back a movement reshaping how brands, creators, and fans earn together. The token powers boosted rewards, governance, and community-driven growth - but importantly, RAMM’s system works for anyone, with or without crypto. To learn more visit: https://ramm.ai/ 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗠.𝗔𝗜Founded in 2024, RAMM.AI is a Delaware C-Corp revolutionizing ecommerce by hardcoding fairer incentives and rewards into the system - creating a transparent, inclusive, and participatory creator economy where everyone earns what they deserve. By combining AI agents, blockchain, and community-driven economics, RAMM.AI empowers brands to own their customer relationships, fans to earn real value, and retail investors to access the future of commerce.

Discover how brands can scale faster with RAMM as new sales channel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.