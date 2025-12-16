Thermoplastic Pipe Market Expected to Grow CAGR of 6.4% Between 2025 and 2029, Reaching $4.33 Billion in Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Thermoplastic Pipe Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The thermoplastic pipe industry has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by expanding applications and increasing demand in multiple sectors. As industries seek durable and efficient piping solutions, this market is set for steady advancement in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, key regional insights, and future prospects shaping this sector.

Forecasted Market Value and Growth Trajectory of the Thermoplastic Pipe Market

The thermoplastic pipe market has shown strong growth and is predicted to increase from $3.21 billion in 2024 to $3.37 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.33 billion by 2029, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.4%. This expansion is largely fueled by developments in the oil and gas sector, rising use of renewable energy, greater adoption of thermoplastic piping solutions, and stringent government regulations ensuring the safe transport of oil and natural gas. Key trends shaping the market during this period include material innovations, hybrid and composite pipe solutions, advanced manufacturing techniques, as well as increased competition and innovation.

Download a free sample of the thermoplastic pipe market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8741&type=smp

Understanding Thermoplastic Pipes and Their Applications

Thermoplastic pipes are made from polymer resin plastics that become soft when heated and harden upon cooling. Their reliable quality and consistent performance have made them a favored choice for fabricators and custom housing projects. These pipes offer excellent durability and flexibility, making them suitable for various industrial and residential uses.

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Thermoplastic Pipe Market

One of the main growth drivers for the thermoplastic pipe market is the rising demand within the oil and gas industry for pipes that resist corrosion. Corrosion, which involves the oxidation and electrochemical breakdown of pipe materials, poses a major challenge in pipeline infrastructure. Thermoplastic pipes provide a practical solution, offering corrosion resistance that helps extend pipeline life and improve safety. Their lighter weight compared to metal pipes also enables oil and gas companies to operate in deeper offshore fields more efficiently.

View the full thermoplastic pipe market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermoplastic-pipe-global-market-report

Growing Importance of Corrosion Resistance in Oil and Gas

Corrosion remains a costly issue for the oil and gas sector. According to the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), a US-based non-profit, corrosion costs the American oil and gas industry approximately $27 billion annually. Globally, estimates put the cost at over $60 billion each year. This economic burden underscores the increasing demand for corrosion-resistant thermoplastic pipes, which in turn fuels the market’s growth prospects.

The Asia-Pacific Region’s Prominence in the Thermoplastic Pipe Market

In 2024, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the thermoplastic pipe market. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on regional market behavior and growth potential.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Foundries Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foundries-global-market-report

Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-wells-drilling-service-global-market-report

Poly Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poly-vinyl-chloride-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 889726353

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.