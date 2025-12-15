Unlocking the Future of Luggage Market: Executive-Level Strategies By 2025-2032 | Tapestry Inc., Rimowa GmbH

Luggage Market Size

The luggage market size is valued at USD 20.96 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 36.16 Bn by 2032, growing CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OverviewThe “ Luggage Market 2025 Forecast to 2032” report delivers precise global, regional, and country-level insights backed by reliable economic analysis. It presents a clear view of the competitive environment and includes a detailed supply chain study to help businesses anticipate shifts in industry practices. The study also assesses the present market scenario of the Luggage industry and outlines future growth prospects, technological developments, investment opportunities, and financial outlook. With a well-structured SWOT evaluation, the report highlights key drivers, restraints, market trends, and financial structures shaping the industry landscape.This publication provides a well-rounded and data-driven analysis of the Global Luggage Market. Both quantitative and qualitative evaluations are included, segmented by company, region & country, type, and application. As markets continue to evolve, the report explores competitive strategies, demand-supply shifts, and critical forces that influence business growth across various industries.👉 Request a Sample of the Luggage Analysis Report here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1436 Global Luggage Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global luggage market size is estimated at USD 20.96 Bn in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.16 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.By product type, the travel bags segment is projected to dominate the global luggage industry in 2025.By distribution channel, online stores are expected to hold the largest share globally during the forecast period.By price range, the mid-range luggage segment is forecast to hold about 45.5% share in 2025.By category, the soft-sided luggage division is expected to dominate the market in 2025 due to its lightweight luggage design, flexibility, and affordability.Regionally, the Asia Pacific is expected to lead with approximately 38.0% share in 2025.Growth Drivers Fueling Luggage Market ExpansionCoherent Market Insights’ latest luggage market analysis highlights major factors driving market growth. Rising global travel activity, including tourism and business travel, is one of the most prominent growth drivers. Increasing disposable incomes and evolving consumer lifestyles are shifting preferences toward stylish, lightweight travel bags for international travel, durable luggage for frequent travelers, and other premium luggage market products.Furthermore, the increasing proliferation of e-commerce platforms is likely to further accelerate market growth. Additionally, convenience, competitive pricing, and the availability of a wide range of brands from around the world have made online channels a more popular choice for consumers while buying various types of luggage. Advancements in luggage materials, manufacturing technologies, and design innovations, such as hard-shell luggage, soft-sided luggage, and smart luggage with GPS and USB, will also continue to raise the adoption rate among consumers and increase the overall value of the luggage market in the forecast period.Market Challenges and Restraints Limiting Luggage Market GrowthDespite a positive luggage market outlook, several factors are restraining growth. One major challenge lies in the increasing penetration of counterfeit luggage goods in the online marketplace. Primarily, the availability of fake or low-quality replicas can negatively affect established brands, reduce consumer confidence, and serve as significant barriers to expansion in the market.Additional risks include economic slowdowns and geopolitical uncertainties around the world. Since travel demand slumps might be driven by pandemics, economic crises, or international conflicts, these could lead to reduced spending by consumers on travel accessories, which in turn will dampen overall luggage market demand during the forecast period.Key Players Highlighted in This Report• Tapestry Inc.• Rimowa GmbH• Louis Vuitton Malletier• S.A.• Victorinox Swiss Army Inc.• Samsonite International S.A• Coach Inc• VF Corporation• Antler Limited• Delsey S.A.• Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine SpA• Etienne Aigner AG• VIP Industries Limited👉 Request a Sample Copy here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1436 Rising Opportunities in the Global Luggage MarketThe global market of luggage is at the threshold of some strong opportunities that are steered by rapid changes in travel behavior and consumer lifestyles. While international tourism is on a steady rise, budget travel, coupled with business mobility, continues to see strong demand for innovative and functional travel luggage, thereby giving substantial room for expansion to brands.Growing adoption of smart luggage with GPS and USB, equipped with digital locks and integrated weight sensors, offers significant potential for manufacturers to add differential touches to their products and appeal to technology-savvy travelers. Consumer interest in premium luggage, sustainable, and eco-friendly luggage materials is also on the rise, thus opening ways for brands to introduce lines made from recycled, lightweight, and earth-friendly materials.Emerging Luggage Market TrendsThe growth in demand for smart luggage will be one of the trends in the luggage market. Today, customers prefer products that are technology-enabled, such as GPS tracking, USB charging ports, digital locks, and integrated weight sensors.Growing demand for lightweight and durable luggage material is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Companies introduce polycarbonate, aluminum alloys, recycled plastics, and hybrid composites to make the product durable yet travel-friendly.Sustainable and eco-friendly luggage is gaining strong traction. Consumers are showing interest in luggage manufactured from recycled fabrics, biodegradable materials, and environmentally responsible manufacturing processes. Leading brands are launching eco-conscious luggage lines to capture the emerging trend.Design innovations and personalization are emerging as a competitive differentiator. In the market, there are entry models: modular, expandable, anti-theft, and ergonomic luggage products targeting diverse travel needs, from adventure travel to frequent business trips.The fast growth of e-commerce has transformed the retail landscape of luggage. Due to the wider product choice, customized designs, competitive prices, and convenient delivery offered by online platforms, it is very likely that online sales will surge in the case of luggage items. This may accelerate market growth further over the next few years.Regional OutlookThe Luggage Market analysis also provides detailed forecasts across major regions, including growth drivers and influencing trends. The study covers:⦿ North America (U.S. and Canada)⦿ Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)⦿ Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)⦿ Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)⦿ Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand)⦿ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)Major Points Covered in the Table of Contents📌 Overview – A concise introduction to the report and market scope.📌 Market Analysis – Accurate projections for market share across key segments.📌 Strategies of Leading Players – Insights into competitive moves to maintain an edge.📌 Regional Growth Analysis – Regional comparisons and opportunities in emerging markets.📌 Market Forecasts – Reliable predictions on consumption, production, and revenue growth.Benefits of This Report➺ Reduce uncertainty about the future – Identify revenue pockets and growth opportunities.➺ Understand market sentiment – Access in-depth insights into consumer and industry trends.➺ Pinpoint investment hubs – Evaluate future demand and ROI for key sectors.➺ Assess potential partners – Identify compatible collaborators and business allies.Reasons to Buy1️⃣ Gain competitive insights for effective R&D strategies.2️⃣ Spot emerging players with strong pipelines and portfolios.3️⃣ Identify potential clients or partners in key demographics.4️⃣ Build tactical initiatives based on top companies’ focus areas.5️⃣ Plan M&A activities with clear intelligence on leading manufacturers.6️⃣ Strengthen licensing strategies by identifying promising projects.7️⃣ Enhance presentations with reliable, high-quality market data.👉 Get Up to 40% Discount on Luggage Report here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1436 FAQ’s1. 