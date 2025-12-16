The Textile Market is Projected to Grow to USD 857.62 Billion by 2029 with a 6.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The global textile industry has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements. With increasing demand from various sectors and innovative manufacturing techniques emerging, the market is set for continued robust growth. Let’s explore the current size of the textile market, the key factors fueling its growth, and the regional dynamics shaping its future.

Textile Market Size and Growth Outlook

The textile market has demonstrated strong growth momentum over recent years and is projected to continue on this trajectory. It is predicted to increase from $617.97 billion in 2024 to $660.13 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Moving forward, the market is expected to reach $857.62 billion by 2029, maintaining the same CAGR of 6.8%. This anticipated expansion is driven by several factors including global population growth, rapid urbanization, a surge in e-commerce, greater spending on leisure activities, and widespread internet and smartphone usage. Additionally, the growing preference for contactless delivery solutions is influencing market dynamics. Key trends shaping the textile industry in the forecast period include increased adoption of digital textile printing inks, use of non-woven and organic fibers, greater emphasis on sustainable materials, implementation of blockchain technology in manufacturing, digital platforms for supply chain management, partnerships with technology firms to develop smart fabrics, as well as investments in robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

Understanding Textile and Its Economic Significance

Textiles encompass any material made from interlacing fibers, including fabrics and cloth, which can originate from either natural or synthetic sources. This industry holds a vital position in the global economy by supplying essential materials for clothing, home furnishings, and numerous industrial applications. Its broad utility and versatility make it a cornerstone sector supporting various downstream industries and consumer markets worldwide.

The Growing Impact of Online Shopping on Textile Demand

An important factor propelling growth in textile manufacturing is the increasing popularity of online shopping. Digital platforms have expanded manufacturers’ reach far beyond traditional geographic limitations, enabling them to access a wider customer base. This is particularly evident in countries like India where e-commerce portals have significantly boosted the sales of traditional garments by providing producers with greater exposure to national and international markets. Such developments continue to enhance the distribution capabilities and sales potential of textile manufacturers globally.

Regional Performance and Future Growth Prospects in Textile

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for textiles, dominating the sector due to its vast manufacturing base and increasing consumer demand. Western Europe followed as the second-largest region in terms of market size. The textile industry report covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional growth opportunities. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its lead, supported by favorable demographic and economic conditions in the coming years.

