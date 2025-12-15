Basic Education welcomes the successful conclusion of the 2025 marking process and honours the professionalism and integrity of all markers

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is pleased to confirm that the marking of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination scripts was successfully concluded on 12 December 2025 across all 183 designated marking centres nationwide. Reports from provinces indicate that the process unfolded with commendable efficiency, procedural compliance, and unwavering adherence to established quality-assurance protocols. Markers serve as the ultimate custodians of this high-stakes national assessment. Their steadfast commitment to accuracy, ethical conduct, and professional integrity has once again fortified the credibility and reliability of the NSC examination system. The Department acknowledges the exceptional diligence and resilience demonstrated under demanding timelines and operational pressures.

A particular expression of solidarity and gratitude is extended to the marking team at Pholela Special School in KwaZulu-Natal. Despite the severe hailstorm that inflicted significant damage to their vehicles, these markers persevered and completed their duties with remarkable resolve. Their conduct exemplifies the highest ideals of the teaching profession, discipline, resilience, and an unwavering sense of national service.

The DBE further commends the vigilance of the marker cohort that identified an examination breach during the marking process. This decisive intervention underscores the robustness of the NSC’s quality-control architecture and affirms that integrity within the system is not merely aspirational but actively practiced. The Department expresses its sincere appreciation for this responsible action, which ensured swift and effective corrective measures.

The DBE recognises that no financial remuneration can fully compensate for the personal sacrifices, extended working hours, and time away from families that markers have endured. The Department conveys its deepest gratitude for this service to the nation and for the professionalism that has characterised the entire marking process.

Reflecting on the indispensable role of markers, the Director-General of the DBE, Mr Mathanzima Mweli, stated “The NSC depends on the integrity and ethical discipline of our markers. Through your vigilance, accuracy, and professionalism, you have once again demonstrated the strength of our education system. We know the sacrifices you make, sacrifices no financial reward can truly match. We honour your dedication and thank you for being exemplary custodians of this critical national process.” Mweli reflected.

The DBE remains committed to promoting marker wellness and urges all personnel to prioritise rest, hydration, and psychosocial well-being following this intensive period. The Department also advises all markers travelling home to exercise caution, remain alert to weather advisories, and adhere to safety protocols, particularly in regions experiencing adverse conditions. Your safety remains our foremost concern.

Strengthened Oversight and System Integrity

Rigorous oversight continues to be applied across all post-marking processes, including script handover, internal moderation, data verification, and standardisation. These quality-assurance measures remain essential in safeguarding the NSC’s standing as a credible, internationally benchmarked qualification. Confidence remains high that the 2025 marking cycle has concluded with the level of excellence, ethical consistency, and procedural integrity that define South Africa’s basic education system. Profound appreciation is extended to all markers, moderators, centre managers, and support staff whose professionalism and steadfast commitment ensured the successful completion of this critical national undertaking. Your professionalism and sacrifice continue to strengthen the foundations of South Africa’s education system and uphold the values upon which the NSC is built.

