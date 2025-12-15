Minister Dean Macpherson visits Redcliffe collapse site, expresses condolences and support for rescue efforts

Following a visit to the site of a four-storey building collapse in Redcliffe, north of Durban, on Saturday afternoon, the Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, and conveyed his full support to the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Disaster Management Centre for the ongoing rescue and recovery of the five people who remain trapped beneath the rubble.

At the site, the Minister - alongside the KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi, and the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure, Martin Meyer - was briefed by the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, emergency services, and built-environment officials on the rescue operations currently underway.

“This is a deeply distressing incident. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and with all those who have been injured during this incredibly difficult time, as well as with the workers and families affected by this tragedy,” Minister Macpherson said.

“As the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure, we extend our full support to disaster-management teams and emergency services as they continue with the extremely difficult and dangerous work of reaching those still trapped. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of all agencies on site who are working under challenging and high-risk conditions.”

The Minister said that, as a matter of urgency, he will consult widely with all relevant stakeholders - including briefing the President of the Republic of South Africa - as part of determining an appropriate pathway forward once rescue and recovery operations have concluded.

“At this stage, our focus must remain on the rescue and recovery efforts and on supporting affected families. It would be premature and irresponsible to speculate on the causes of the collapse or the next steps while operations are ongoing. There will be time for a thorough investigation and accountability once all the facts have been established.”

