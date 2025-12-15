Basic Education welcomes High Court judgment affirming legality of publishing NSC results

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) welcomes the judgment delivered today by the High Court, which confirms that the Department is lawfully authorised to publish National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results in newspapers and across accredited media platforms, consistent with long-standing national practice.

The judgment provides crucial legal clarity for learners, parents, institutions, and the media following recent uncertainty regarding the publication of matric results. In its findings, the Court condoned the Department’s late filing of the appeal and proceeded to consider the matter on its merits. It further held that the established method of publishing NSC results does not constitute the processing of personal information as defined in the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). As such, allegations of infringement of POPIA fall away.

In addition, the Court upheld the Department’s appeal, setting aside both the enforcement and infringement notices that had previously been issued. Collectively, these determinations affirm the legality of the Department’s long-standing dissemination practices and remove any residual ambiguity surrounding the continued publication of NSC results.

The Department welcomes this clarity, which reinforces a results-access system that has, for decades, provided candidates, families, and post-school institutions with equitable and reliable means of obtaining examination outcomes.

The Department further reiterates its confidence in the Information Regulator and acknowledges its essential role in safeguarding personal information across the Republic. The DBE remains committed to working collaboratively with the Regulator to uphold learners’ rights and strengthen digital safety in alignment with POPIA.

