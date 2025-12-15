Western Cape Municipalities implement proactive water restrictions to ensure water security throughout summer months

Several Western Cape municipalities have proactively introduced water restrictions to ensure water security throughout the summer months,” Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said.

This is done to address the anticipated hot and dry summer months ahead, as predicted by the South African Weather Services.

“We cannot control the weather, but we can control how we manage the water resources available to us. It is the responsibility of all municipalities to manage their water supply and ensure that their water infrastructure is maintained to ensure sufficient storage capacity, safe quality water, and to avoid leaks throughout the distribution system. To fund this, municipalities need to ensure all water supplied to residents are correctly billed and paid for,” Minister Bredell said.

The Western Cape Department of Local Government is monitoring the water status across the province closely, and, according to the department, the following towns currently pose the highest risk in terms of water security: Knysna, Calitzdorp, Van Wyksdorp, Ladismith, Zoar Witsand, Dysselsdorp and De Rust.

Level 6 restrictions are in place for the following towns:

Dysselsdorp and De Rust

Level 4 restrictions are currently in place for the following towns:

Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, Kurland Village, Natures Valley, Witsand, Calitzdorp, Van Wyksdorp, Ladismith and Zoar

Level 3 restrictions are in place for:

Swellendam, Beaufort West, Albertinia, Heidelberg, Slangrivier, Jongensfontein.

Level 2 restrictions are in place for:

George, Gouritsmond, Stilbaai, Melhoutfontein and Riversdale

Level 1 restrictions are in place for:

Lamberts Bay, Citrusdal, Robertson, Aston, Montagu, Bonnievale, McGregor, Worcester, Rawsonville, Touwsriver, De Doorns

“The various levels of water restrictions are not uniform as each municipality follows its own guidelines in this regard. We therefore urge residents and visitors to familiarise themselves with restrictions that apply locally and to please adhere to them. If we all save water there will be enough for everyone,” Minister Bredell said.

