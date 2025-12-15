Minister Patricia de Lille welcomes Cabinet Concurrence of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan (2025-2029)

The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille welcomes Cabinet’s concurrence of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan (TGPP), a unified actionable five-year roadmap developed jointly by government and the tourism private sector to unlock the full potential of tourism as a key driver of inclusive economic growth and job creation in South Africa.

The TGPP is aligned with key national policies, including: the National Development Plan (NDP); the National Tourism Sector Strategy (NTSS); the Tourism Sector Master Plan; the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), and the Tourism White Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in South Africa (2024).

The TGPP sets ambitious but achievable targets to be realised by the end of the seventh administration (2029):

Increase international tourist arrivals from 8.9 to 15 million per year Increase international tourist spend from R92 billion to R115 billion per year Grow direct employment in tourism from 750 000 to1 million direct jobs Grow total employment (direct and indirect) to 2.3 million jobs Increase annual domestic trips from 40m to 45 million per year

South Africa’s Tourism sector is already an important contributor to the economy, comprising 8.9% of GDP and providing 750 000 direct jobs. Indirect employment attributable to Tourism is estimated at 1.1m jobs, making Tourism one of the largest employers in the economy.

“In line with the priorities of the GNU, MTDP, and State of the Nation Address, the tourism sector (public and private) conducted a comprehensive analysis of existing strategies and policies. This culminated in the development of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan (2025–2029) a contribution of the tourism sector to the 7th Administration” said Minister De Lille.

Following the extensive consultation, which included various government and private entities in the tourism sector, five priority pillars have been identified to drive accelerated growth:

Ease of Access Coordinated Destination Marketing Tourist Safety and Security Tourism Product Development Job Creation

Each pillar is accompanied by a plan in the form of strategic interventions designed to unlock progress and remove obstacles to development. An execution lab was formed leading to the establishment of a working group for each pillar, comprising a combination of public and private sector participants, and includes a number of key industry leaders. Public and private tourism entities, including the Department of Tourism, SA Tourism, and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa are involved.

Cabinet’s concurrence of TGPP has been welcomed by the Tourism industry. Chairperson of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Jerry Mabena commented as follows:

“We welcome this ambitious and practical plan which will allow the Tourism sector to take its place as a leading sector of the economy. The industry really appreciates the changes in the tourist visa regime and we look forward to substantial growth in

international arrivals. We believe that the Electronic Travel Authorisation system will be a game changer and will allow us to grow international air arrivals by 40-50% over the next few years.”

He added that “A number of substantial challenges still need to be addressed including an aviation strategy that will increase the number of international flights to South Africa, and the resolution of the tourist road transport licensing system which has been a constraint on the movement of tourists to outlying provinces.”

Cabinet commended the sector-wide collaboration that informed the TGPP and noted the important role of the Ministers of Tourism, Home Affairs and Transport in delivering on the Plan. Cabinet reaffirmed its support for the Plan as a critical lever to accelerate economic recovery, stimulate investment, and expand opportunities for communities across the country.

This year has been a highly significant year for Tourism in South Africa. There have been four highly significant developments:

The Tourism Growth Partnership Plan has been developed and endorsed by both the industry and the Cabinet. The Electronic Travel Authorisation system has been introduced and successfully piloted over the period of the G20, which is expected to be a major enabler of international arrivals. Tourism arrivals are up by 18.3% year on year to the end of October. This includes a 13% rise in overseas air arrivals and a 16% increase in African air arrivals.

The G20 has given a boost to international tourism numbers and we expect November arrivals to be up significantly year on year, due to the G20 leaders summit.

Total international arrivals and are projected to grow by 20% for the full calendar year. Processes are underway to address aviation route development and the tourist land transport licensing system.

