The Sustainable Athleisure Market is projected to grow to USD 152.59 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The sustainable athleisure market is rapidly gaining traction as consumers increasingly prioritize both style and environmental responsibility. This blend of comfort, fashion, and sustainability is shaping the future of activewear, with significant growth expected in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and important trends influencing this evolving sector.

Projected Market Size and Growth for Sustainable Athleisure

The sustainable athleisure market has seen a strong upward trajectory recently and is poised to expand further. It is projected to increase from $101.27 billion in 2024 to $109.03 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $152.59 billion by 2029, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.8%. This robust growth forecast is driven by the ongoing popularity of athleisure, advances in eco-friendly materials, growing consumer interest in sustainable fashion, corporate responsibility efforts, and the influence of social media. Emerging trends during this period include rental and subscription business models, 3D printing and seamless garment construction, partnerships with sustainable athlete ambassadors, innovations in biodegradable and compostable textiles, and a stronger emphasis on circular fashion and product take-back programs.

Understanding Sustainable Athleisure and Its Appeal

Sustainable athleisure combines the functionality of sportswear with a stylish look suitable for everyday wear. It is crafted from bio-based and recyclable materials, catering to consumers who want versatile apparel that can transition from workouts to casual or even professional settings. This category of clothing uses natural, renewable, recycled, biodegradable, and low-impact fabrics, delivering high-performance activewear that supports environmental and social responsibility. The appeal lies in offering comfort and aesthetic appeal while minimizing harm to the planet and its people.

Consumer Demand as a Major Growth Catalyst

The rising demand for eco-friendly apparel is a key factor propelling the sustainable athleisure market forward. Consumers are becoming more aware of sustainability issues and are seeking ethical fashion choices, which in turn encourages brands to incorporate sustainable materials and environmentally conscious practices. This consumer shift is significantly boosting market growth. For example, a May 2023 survey by the Organic Trade Association (OTA), a US organic industry group, showed that organic linens and clothing sales accounted for roughly 40% of total sales, reaching $2.4 billion—a 2.5% increase from the previous year. Such data emphasizes the growing preference for eco-conscious apparel, helping to expand the sustainable athleisure market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the sustainable athleisure market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses multiple geographic segments including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global opportunities and trends shaping sustainable athleisure.

