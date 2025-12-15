LodgIQ Launches AI Wizard, Hospitality’s First Generative AI Platform for Revenue Intelligence

Powered by a pioneering multi-LLM architecture, LodgIQ’s AI Wizard replaces static dashboards with interactive commercial strategy in natural language

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ, a commercial strategy technology provider for the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of AI Wizard, the industry’s first fully operational Generative AI platform purpose-built for hotel revenue management and business intelligence. The release marks a shift away from static dashboards and manual reporting toward an interactive, conversational interface that allows hotel teams to ask questions, surface insights, and understand revenue opportunities in natural language.Unlike generic AI tools or chatbot add-ons, AI Wizard is designed specifically for the complexity of hotel data. The platform replaces traditional reporting workflows by allowing users to ask open-ended analytical questions—such as how upcoming demand compares to last year or which future dates present the greatest revenue upside—and receive immediate, context-aware answers grounded in property-level data.AI Wizard is powered by a purpose-built multi-model AI architecture, assigning different large language models to distinct analytical tasks including numerical analysis, forecasting logic, and narrative explanation. This approach ensures accuracy when working with time-series data, percentile rankings, and market comparisons, areas where general-purpose AI tools often fail.“AI Wizard completely changes how revenue decisions get made,” said Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ. “Revenue teams don’t need more dashboards, they need answers. We are proud to be the first to bring true generative AI in hospitality. It’s like having an experienced revenue analyst available 24/7.”The platform launches with three core modules designed to eliminate the most time-consuming tasks in hotel commercial teams:- Ask the Wizard enables users to query performance, forecasts, and market conditions in natural language, replacing complex navigation across dashboards.- Daily Glimpse automatically generates a plain-English daily performance briefing covering occupancy, ADR, revenue, and RevPAR, delivered via email or PDF without manual report creation.- Opportunity Radar analyzes the next 365 days of demand, classifying dates from very low to very high opportunity and quantifying the financial impact of each insight. For example, identifying a precisely calculated $6,823 revenue upside on a specific future date. Each recommendation is supported by transparent multi-factor analysis, including market occupancy, competitive pricing, and rate index positioning.“Generative AI only works in revenue management if the data is right and the logic is transparent,” commented Samuel Johnson, Director of Operations & Customer Success at LodgIQ. “That’s why the AI Wizard is unique. It doesn’t just predict outcomes, it explains them, showing exactly which market signals and performance drivers matter.”AI Wizard is available immediately. LodgIQ also confirmed that a fourth module, Get Your Life Back, is currently in development and will further automate routine revenue tasks, reducing manual workload for hotel teams.With this launch, LodgIQ is defining a new category in hospitality technology: Conversational Revenue Intelligence where commercial decisions are driven not by dashboards, but by dialogue. For more information or to see AI Wizard in action, visit https://wizard.lodgiq.ai About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is the hospitality industry’s most advanced revenue platform, uniquely fusing a potent Revenue Management Solution (RMS), deep Business Intelligence (BI), and sophisticated AI into one unified system. Designed to move beyond legacy tools that require manual adjustment of hundreds of rules and restrictions, LodgIQ is architected to let the computer do the heavy lifting. The platform focuses on your desired results, with our AI suggesting the optimal path for you to simply approve. This power is accessible anywhere via a world-class mobile app that empowers revenue teams to evolve into commercial strategists, giving them the freedom to investigate data, approve changes, and manage total revenue from the palm of their hand. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, LodgIQ represents the future of frictionless, result-driven revenue management. For more information visit lodgiq.com

