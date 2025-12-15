MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe launches first phase of commercialisation of 100 farms, 15 Dec

Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe will launch the flagship provincial programme designed to boost agricultural productivity, strengthen local food systems, and expand economic opportunities for rural communities through targeted support to grain, citrus, and livestock (red meat) enterprises, including the handover of livestock and feedlot in Ngqushwa on Monday morning.

To realise growth frontier, Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane directed the Department to commercialise 100 PLAS and Land Reform Farms through district aggregation of suitable commodities.

The commercialisation of these farmers will ensure that black farmers are not confined to subsistence and primary producer level but rather drive development of food products for domestic and international markets.

The goal Is to support farmers in transitioning from subsistence farming to more commercially viable operations.

The Department is developing and implementing a Commercialisation Programme to support the producers comprehensively to achieve developmental objectives and financial sustainability.

Commercialisation is an instrument that enables the Department to provide targeted support to qualifying farms.

This targeted financial and non-financial will enhance production and profitability along agricultural value chains.

The targeted commodities are labour-intensive, export-oriented that serve as catalysts for the unlocking of economic opportunities within the sector.

It Is anticipated that this Programme will boost the province’s economy by increasing the amount and value of primary and agro-processing contributions

Based on the directive of the Premier, in the 2025/26 financial year, the department will strengthen the current production in the 100 farms and improve business compliance (business plans, registration, SA GAP, record keeping) for access to funding.

Furthermore, these farms will be provided with infrastructure, equipment, and access to markets throughout this term.

For the current financial year, in partnership with the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA) and Eastern Cape Development Corporation, the department has set aside R20 million blended finance schemes.

The ECRDA Is envisioned as a key driver in transforming subsistence agriculture into commercially viable enterprises.

These prioritised farms will also be targeted by R200 million blended finance co-funding with the Land Bank, which will be based on approval of projects and front-loading.

The department will engage Provincial Treasury on the modalities on how this initiative could be best implemented.

The Department 2025-2030 Strategic Plan is aligned with the National Development Plan (NDP) and the Provincial Development Plan (PDP), which describe important government priorities.

The plan seeks to support the strategic focus of promoting economic growth and innovation through an efficient infrastructure network.

Our approach aligns with the PDP’s emphasis on advancing high-value agriculture as a basis for the expansion of the rural economy and the improvement of livelihoods. In the seventh administration place a high priority on providing Eastern Cape citizens with effective and efficient services making the department a catalyst for significant socioeconomic change.

The department will dedicate to expediting the execution of and the Provincial Development Plan (PDP) projects and updating our operational framework and delivery strategy in the last ten years of the National Development Plan (NDP).

To improve food security, inclusive growth, and employment, the Department is introducing Provincial AAMP which aims to make the district commodities value chains more productive and competitive.

