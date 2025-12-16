Sign Market Projected to Grow to $137.4 Billion by 2029 at a 4.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The signage industry has been experiencing consistent expansion as it adapts to the evolving needs of urban development and commercial activities. With growing applications across various sectors, the market is set for continued progress. Here, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, dominant regions, and future opportunities shaping this sector.

Sign Market Size Trends and Projections

The sign market has shown steady growth in recent years, increasing from $110 billion in 2024 to an expected $114.51 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This expansion during the historical period has been largely fueled by factors such as urbanization, retail sector growth, the tourism and hospitality industries, events and exhibitions, and improvements in transportation infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the sign market is anticipated to sustain its upward trajectory, reaching $137.4 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.7%. Key drivers of this forecasted growth include smart city initiatives, a rising emphasis on environmental sustainability, demand for customization and personalization, the influence of e-commerce and online presence, the necessity for health and safety signage, and the impact of global events and exhibitions. Emerging trends fueling this growth encompass the increased adoption of digital signage, the predominance of LED technology, the integration of augmented reality (AR) in signs, enhanced wayfinding and navigation signage, as well as interactive touchscreen displays.

Understanding the Sign Market and Its Manufacturing Scope

A sign typically consists of materials such as paper, wood, or similar substrates that display information, instructions, or warnings, often combining elements like rich wood grain and textured canvas for aesthetic appeal. The sign manufacturing sector includes companies that produce signs and related display products using various materials—excluding printed paper and paperboard signs, notices, and displays—covering a broad range of applications and industries.

Economic Growth as a Key Catalyst for Sign Market Expansion

The sign market is closely tied to economic growth, which is defined by a sustained rise in a country’s production of goods and services, often measured by GDP increases over time. A thriving economy encourages businesses to invest more in signage for branding, advertising, and expansion purposes. For example, in June 2023, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported that the UK’s GDP was expected to grow modestly by 0.3% in 2023 and improve to 1.0% in 2024. Such positive economic indicators are propelling the demand for signage solutions across various sectors.

Asia-Pacific Stands Out as the Leading Region in the Sign Market

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for signage products and solutions. Following closely is Western Europe, which holds the second largest position. The comprehensive market report encompasses additional regions including Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of the global sign market landscape.

