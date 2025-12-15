ISNation Welcomes 3 New Members to Medical Advisory Board, Strengthening Commitment to Athlete Mental Fitness

ISNation adds Dr. Arman Taghizadeh, Dr. Ellen Reed, and Stacey Simpson PT, CSNC to its Medical Advisory Board, strengthening athlete mental fitness and care.

Together, this board represents a comprehensive approach to athlete well-being—mind, body, and purpose. Their insights shape the programs that help athletes thrive both in competition and in life.” — Tracey Currey (ISNation CEO & Co-Founder)

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISNation, the pioneering mental fitness platform for athletes, is proud to announce the addition of three distinguished professionals to its Medical Advisory Board: Dr. Arman Taghizadeh M.D., Dr. Ellen Reed Ph.D, and Stacey Simpson, PT, CSNC. Together, they bring decades of expertise in psychiatry, sports psychology, physical therapy, and performance science—fortifying ISNation’s mission to build a generation of mentally strong, emotionally resilient, and physically healthy athletes.“These leaders represent the gold standard of excellence in athlete care,” said Tracey Currey, Founder and CEO of ISNation. “Their guidance ensures ISNation delivers resources rooted in medical credibility, practical experience, and genuine care for the athlete as a whole person.”Dr. Arman Taghizadeh (M.D.) – Sports Psychiatrist, Mindset Training Institute A former NCAA Division I wrestler, Dr. Arman Taghizadeh, widely known as Dr. T, is a Johns Hopkins–trained, Board-Certified Adult, Child, and Adolescent Psychiatrist specializing in Sports Psychiatry. He is also a TEDx speaker and founder of Mindset Training InstituteDr. T’s work focuses on mental health education, support and mental skills training to help athletes build confidence, promote resilience, and manage performance anxiety while achieving balance between sports and life beyond competition. His role at ISNation includes providing clinical and medical oversight for mental-fitness content, ensuring psychological integrity and alignment with best-practice standards in both psychiatry and sports medicine.“It’s a true privilege to join ISNation and this leadership team in particular. I believe that the key to really understanding, connecting and supporting an elite athlete is not just based on one’s education but also requires lived experience. While we are all professionally well accomplished, we are still competitive athletes at our core, athletes who wished we had these resources when we actively competed. But now, we have a unique opportunity to help others achieve gold medals in sports and more importantly…in life!”Dr. Ellen Reed (Ph.D) – Sports Psychologist and Performance CoachWith over 15 years of experience coaching elite athletes, Dr. Ellen Reed is a leading voice in performance psychology and author of multiple works on mental resilience. Her expertise spans pressure management, performance optimization, and mental skills training, helping athletes perform at their best under high-stakes conditions.At ISNation, Dr. Reed serves as lead advisor on performance psychology content, developing evidence-based modules and ensuring that the platform’s resources reflect the latest sports-psychology research and athlete-support practices.“I am thrilled to be a part of ISNation to provide easy access to the mental tools that have won our clients World Series and Olympic medals,” said Dr. Reed. “I find that athletes understand how important the mental side of the game is, but they don’t know HOW to develop it. We provide the concrete HOW.”Stacey Simpson,PT, CSNC – Licensed Physical Therapist and Injury Prevention SpecialistWith more than 25 years of experience, Stacey Simpson, PT brings a unique combination of expertise in physical therapy, sports nutrition, and athletic performance. A former gymnast and trapeze artist, Stacey is dedicated to injury prevention, proper movement mechanics, baseline analytics, and safe return-to-sport protocols.At ISNation, she leads initiatives focused on sport-specific training guidelines, recovery methods, and wellness strategies—empowering athletes to sustain peak performance while prioritizing long-term health and safety.“I am honored to partner with ISNation and join a community dedicated to supporting the whole athlete," said Stacey. "Having worked with youth athletes to elite professionals, I’ve seen the gaps that exist in our current system. I’m thrilled to help bridge these gaps between physical health and mental wellbeing.”About ISNationISNation is a mental fitness platform built to break the silence in sports by helping athletes feel seen, supported, and connected. Through daily mindset habits, authentic stories from the sports community, and real human relationships, ISNation empowers athletes to grow—not just in their performance, but in their lives.We believe in love, relationships, and hard work—the values that transform athletes and change the culture of sports.Media ContactLimarc Ambalina, Director of Content & MarketingEmail: limarc@isnation.comWebsite: https://www.isnation.com/support

ISNation (Inspiring Sports Nation) App Trailer

