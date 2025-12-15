Lakaywood Movie Night in Little Haiti During Miami Art Basel 2025

Pierrot Mervilier is delivering his opening remark at the Lakaywood Movie Night

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the vibrant energy of Art Basel Miami 2025, Little Haiti stood out by hosting an exceptional cultural evening with a new edition of Lakaywood Movie Night. Blending cinema , culture, and creative exchange, the event highlighted Haitian talent and its ambition to shine on the international artistic stage.While Art Basel transformed Miami into a global hub of art exhibitions, galleries, murals, street performances, and glamorous soirées, Little Haiti offered a uniquely meaningful and inspiring contribution. On Friday, December 5, 2025, the Proscenium Theatre at the Little Haiti Cultural Center welcomed audiences for a memorable edition of Lakaywood Movie Night, an event dedicated to elevating Haitian cinema within the global arts conversation.Far more than a film screening, the evening began with an elegant reception featuring cocktails, photo sessions, and a warm atmosphere that seamlessly mixed cinema, culture, and community. The theater had an intergenerational crowd of all ages, where film enthusiasts, creatives, and supporters eager to celebrate the depth and richness of Haitian storytelling.One of the highlights of the night was an engaging Q&A session, where audience members interacted directly with producers, actors, actresses, screenwriters, and creative entrepreneurs. These exchanges explored the future of Haitian cinema, the power of cultural storytelling, and the importance of amplifying Caribbean voices in international artistic spaces.In his opening remarks, Pierrot Mervilier, CEO of the Lakaywood Foundation, delivered an inspiring message. He recalled how Hollywood built a cultural bridge between the United States and the world, and shared his vision for Lakaywood to create a similar bridge for Haiti. “We want films produced in Haiti to carry our stories across the world,” he said. Mervilier also expressed his hope that Lakaywood Movie Night would become a monthly event, much like the popular Sounds of Little Haiti series.The evening officially opened with a welcoming video message from Dasha Saintremy, the Manager of the Little Haiti Cultural Center, setting the tone for a night of creativity and connection. Renowned Haitian actor Genji Jacques expressed his gratitude to the center for its hospitality and continued commitment to Haitian culture.Actress and entrepreneur Marie-Carmelle Lindley shared her experience as an instructor with Lakaywood. She teaches young inspired filmmakers in Haiti how to produce short films using only a mobile phone through the platform www.lakaywood.com . Professor and screenwriter Yanatha Desouvre of Miami Dade College captivated the audience with his film ‘The Sweetest Girl,’ sparking lively discussion following the screening.The celebration concluded with a memorable after-party at Lakou, where music, cuisine, and meaningful professional connections mingled in a dynamic atmosphere. The evening truly symbolized an energetic finale, fostering unity, community, and creativity. With this momentum, the future looks bright for Lakaywood, as a rising force in the film industry.

