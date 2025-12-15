MileageWise Releases Mobile App That Converts Google Maps Timeline Drives Into IRS-Compliant Mileage Logs

New Google Timeline to Mileage Log App MileageWise IRS-Proof Mileage Log

MileageWise debuts a mobile app that converts Google Maps Timeline drives into IRS-compliant mileage logs on mobile devices.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MileageWise has announced the launch of its new Google Timeline to Mileage Log mobile application, enabling users to convert Google Maps Timeline drives into IRS-compliant mileage logs directly from their smartphones. The release follows major changes to Google’s Timeline storage model and expands MileageWise’s long-standing data-import capabilities into a fully mobile environment.

A Resource for Drivers, Freelancers, and Businesses

The app is designed for individuals and teams who rely on accurate mileage documentation for reimbursement or tax purposes. Common user scenarios include:

• Alternative to Mileage Tracker Apps: Drivers who prefer not to use a mileage tracker app can instead convert existing Google Timeline data into structured mileage logs.

• Retroactive Mileage Reconstruction: Users who are missing trips or their entire mileage history can turn past Google Timeline drives into IRS-compliant mileage logs for tax deduction or audits — even for previous years.

IRS Compliance Considerations

Mileage logs play a critical role in validating business-related travel during tax filing and potential IRS audits. The app provides users with a structured, standardized mileage report format aligned with IRS recordkeeping expectations.

Antecedent: Adapting to Google’s Timeline Storage Update

Earlier this year, Google transitioned Maps Timeline data storage from the cloud to users’ mobile devices. MileageWise updated its desktop import system to accommodate the shift, ensuring that existing users could continue generating compliant mileage records without interruption. That development laid the groundwork for a mobile-first version of the feature.

A Mobile Continuation of a Proven System

The newly released mobile app delivers the same core functionality that thousands of users have relied on through MileageWise’s original Google Maps Timeline Export to Mileage Log tool. With the mobile version, Timeline data can now be processed and converted on the device itself, eliminating the need for file transfers or desktop-based workflows.

Availability

The Google Timeline to Mileage Log app is now available for Android devices, with an iOS release currently in development and expected soon.

