Selena by Aciole Felix Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Innovative Multifunctional Chair Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Selena by Aciole Felix as the Silver Winner in the Furniture Design category. This exceptional multifunctional chair has been honored for its outstanding design, which showcases innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.The recognition of Selena by the A' Furniture Design Award is significant for both the designer and the industry as a whole. It highlights the importance of pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in furniture design to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users. This award serves as an inspiration for designers and manufacturers to continue striving for excellence and creating products that enhance the quality of life.Selena stands out for its light and minimalist appearance, achieved through the innovative use of surfaces and transitions resulting in smooth, resistant, and durable shapes. The continuity of the natural straw creates a minimalist effect, while its transparency generates a sense of lightness in the monolithic volume. The tactile nature of the chair invites users to experience its complexity through touch, feeling each transition, fit, and surface.The Silver A' Design Award for Selena not only recognizes the exceptional design but also opens up new opportunities for Aciole Felix and Morada Decor. It serves as a testament to their commitment to innovation and excellence, potentially inspiring future projects and collaborations. This recognition motivates the team to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design and exploring new ways to create functional and aesthetically pleasing pieces.Team MembersSelena was designed by Aciole Felix, with prototyping by Eduardo Bossardi. The project was approved by Rafael Schmidt, and research was conducted by Juliano Schmidt.Interested parties may learn more at:About Aciole FelixAciole Felix is a passionate furniture designer from Brazil who combines artisanal tradition with technology to create exclusive and transformative pieces. With an innovative and creative vision, Aciole Felix goes beyond current trends, seeking to establish an emotional connection with customers through authentic and timeless furniture that highlights comfort and functionality. By carefully selecting high-quality materials, mainly wood, Aciole Felix conveys authenticity and refinement in each creation.About Morada DecorMorada Decor Móveis is a Brazilian furniture brand passionate about crafting exclusive pieces that inspire customers to transform their environments. With an innovative and creative vision, the company combines artisanal tradition with technology to offer elegant, comfortable, and contemporary furniture. By carefully selecting high-quality materials, mainly wood, Morada Decor Móveis creates authentic and refined pieces. The brand aims to take customers on a journey of creativity, innovation, and inspiration, providing unique and transformative decoration solutions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. The award acknowledges creations that combine aesthetic appeal, functionality, and originality, reflecting the designer's skill and understanding of the industry. Silver A' Design Award recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award aims to recognize and promote designs that raise industry standards, advance the practice of design, and make a positive impact on everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across various industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by acknowledging and celebrating remarkable achievements in design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://furnituredesigncompetition.com

