The Viscosupplementation Treatment For Arthritis Market is expected to grow to US $5.57 billion by 2029.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The treatment landscape for arthritis has seen notable advancements, particularly through viscosupplementation therapies that provide relief for joint pain and stiffness. As more people seek effective, minimally invasive options to manage arthritis, the market for these treatments is expanding steadily. Below, we explore the market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of viscosupplementation treatment for arthritis.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Viscosupplementation Treatment for Arthritis Market

The viscosupplementation treatment for arthritis market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $3.87 billion in 2024 to $4.18 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This positive momentum stems from factors such as the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis among older adults, growing awareness of alternatives to surgical interventions, increased adoption of minimally invasive therapies, a surge in orthopedic clinics offering injections, and greater patient preference for pain relief methods that avoid systemic side effects.

Outlook for Continued Expansion Through 2029

Looking ahead, the viscosupplementation treatment for arthritis market is expected to grow robustly, reaching $5.57 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth is driven by the expanding elderly population, heightened awareness of the benefits of early arthritis intervention, increased demand for outpatient and home-based treatment options, wider acceptance of advanced hyaluronic acid formulations, and a growing number of ongoing clinical trials. Key market trends anticipated during this period include the development of combination therapies, integration of treatment platforms with telemedicine, innovation in sustained-release formulations, incorporation of regenerative medicine techniques, and the emergence of more cost-effective biosimilar products.

Understanding Viscosupplementation Treatment for Arthritis

Viscosupplementation is a medical procedure in which a gel-like substance, primarily hyaluronic acid, is injected into a joint to enhance lubrication and alleviate pain. This treatment aims to restore the joint’s natural cushioning and shock absorption, particularly benefiting patients with osteoarthritis. It is commonly recommended when conventional measures such as medications or physical therapy fail to adequately control joint discomfort and stiffness.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Viscosupplementation Treatment for Arthritis Market

The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis is a primary factor driving demand for viscosupplementation treatments. Osteoarthritis is a chronic joint condition characterized by cartilage deterioration, leading to pain, limited mobility, and stiffness. The increasing number of osteoarthritis cases is largely due to an aging global population, as joint wear and tear naturally progress over time. Viscosupplementation offers a way to manage symptoms by improving joint lubrication and mobility while reducing pain. For example, in February 2025, Springer Nature Group reported that knee osteoarthritis affects 12.94 million men and 18.80 million women currently, with projections rising to 18.45 million men and 25.60 million women by 2046. This growing patient base continues to drive market expansion.

Impact of Rising Healthcare Spending on Market Development

Another significant growth driver is the rising expenditure on healthcare, which supports broader access to advanced medical treatments like viscosupplementation for arthritis. Increasing healthcare budgets reflect the need to manage chronic diseases requiring long-term care and innovative therapies. Investments in healthcare enable better funding for research, improved affordability for patients, and wider availability of effective arthritis treatments. For instance, in June 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported that US national health expenditures grew by 7.5% in 2023, reaching $4.9 trillion, which equates to an average of $14,570 per person and accounts for 17.6% of the GDP. Medicare spending rose by 8.1% to $1,029.8 billion, representing 21% of total national health expenditures. This upward trend in healthcare spending fuels the viscosupplementation market’s growth.

Geographical Overview of the Viscosupplementation Treatment for Arthritis Market

In 2024, North America led the viscosupplementation treatment for arthritis market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth over the coming years, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, and expanding patient populations. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and regional dynamics.

