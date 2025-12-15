Knitting And Dreaming by Lo Yu, Lo Hung Chih and Yang Ting I Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Knitting And Dreaming

Innovative Corporate Headquarters Design Inspired by Velcro Tapes and Weaving Concepts Earns International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design competitions, has announced Knitting And Dreaming by Lo Yu, Lo Hung Chih and Yang Ting I as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This exceptional corporate headquarters interior design project has been recognized for its innovative approach, seamlessly integrating the company's origins in Velcro tape production with a stunning visual narrative.Knitting And Dreaming's recognition in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award highlights the project's relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. By drawing inspiration from the fabric elements of Velcro tapes and the concept of weaving, the design aligns with the growing demand for unique, brand-centric spaces that tell a compelling story. This award-winning design showcases the practical benefits of creative interior design, demonstrating how it can enhance corporate identity, foster employee pride, and create an inviting environment for clients and visitors alike.The design of Knitting And Dreaming is a testament to the power of visual storytelling in interior spaces. The intricate interplay of patterns and textures, inspired by the company's core product, creates a cohesive and harmonious environment that is both beautiful and functional. From the impressive corporate wall in the grand lobby to the woven patchwork pattern on the floors and the intricate world map in the common area, every element of the design contributes to a unique and immersive experience that celebrates the company's heritage and global reach.The Silver A' Design Award for Knitting And Dreaming serves as an inspiration for Lo Yu, Lo Hung Chih and Yang Ting I to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition validates their approach of drawing inspiration from a company's core products and values to create spaces that are not only visually stunning but also deeply meaningful. As the team continues to innovate and create, they will undoubtedly influence industry standards and inspire other designers to think outside the box and craft interior spaces that tell powerful stories.Knitting And Dreaming was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Lo Yu, Lo Hung Chih and Yang Ting I, a talented team of designers who each contributed their unique skills and expertise to the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Lo Yu, Lo Hung Chih and Yang Ting ILo Yu, Lo Hung Chih and Yang Ting I are part of LOYU Interior Design Engineering Co., Ltd., a renowned interior design firm based in Taiwan, China. With a team of nearly 30 designers and a portfolio spanning three decades, LOYU Interior Design Engineering Co., Ltd. has successfully completed over 300 commercial space design, planning, and renovation projects. The company's wealth of experience, combined with its professional construction team, ensures the delivery of high-quality results and the resolution of any challenges that may arise.About LOYU Interior Design Engineering Co., Ltd.LOYU Interior Design Engineering Co., Ltd. is a leading interior design firm in Central and South Taiwan, with a team of nearly 30 designers and a portfolio spanning almost three decades. The company specializes in commercial space design, planning, and renovation, having successfully completed over 300 projects. 