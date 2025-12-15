Time Flow by Hsieh Tsung-Hsuan and Wu Pei-Hsuan Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Time Flow

Hsieh Tsung-Hsuan and Wu Pei-Hsuan's Residential House Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Time Flow by Hsieh Tsung-Hsuan and Wu Pei-Hsuan as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in Time Flow, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the interior design industry.Time Flow's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significance for both the winning entity and the broader interior design community. The design's alignment with current trends and its advancement of industry standards showcase its relevance and impact. By demonstrating practical benefits, functionality, and innovation, Time Flow serves as an inspiration for designers and stakeholders seeking to create spaces that enhance user experiences and push the boundaries of interior design.Time Flow distinguishes itself through its masterful use of simple materials and the interplay of light and shadow to create a tranquil atmosphere within the four-story residential building. The open-plan layout promotes harmony and flow between living spaces, fostering a sense of freedom and connection for the family. The design incorporates special paint techniques and dark wood tones to balance the intensity of the space, while the low-saturation ambiance allows the colors of life to shine. As time passes, the warmth of light and shadow deepens, immersing the space in a blend of reality and romance.The Silver A' Design Award for Time Flow serves as a testament to Hsieh Tsung-Hsuan and Wu Pei-Hsuan's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and designs within their practice, driving them to continue exploring the boundaries of interior design. The award also motivates the team to maintain their pursuit of creating spaces that harmonize with nature, reflect residents' lifestyles, and foster meaningful connections.Project MembersTime Flow was designed by a talented team consisting of Wu Pei-Hsuan, the architect; Hsieh Tsung Hsuan, also an architect; and Wang Cheng_Chieh, the designer. Their collaborative efforts and individual expertise contributed to the creation of this award-winning residential house design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hsieh Tsung-Hsuan and Wu Pei-HsuanHsieh Tsung-Hsuan and Wu Pei-Hsuan are architects based in Taiwan who seek to explore the dynamic relationships between architecture, space, environment, and human interaction. Their design approach focuses on finding a balance between purity and the fundamental nature of place, reflecting the spirit of local culture through experimental design. By observing everyday life, they aim to evoke a heightened awareness of the environment and foster greater connections within society.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The selection process is rigorous, with entries undergoing blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of designs that showcase outstanding expertise, creativity, and a profound impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, receive international recognition, and be acknowledged for their design excellence. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the cycle of advancement in design, benefiting society as a whole. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://interiorsdesignaward.com

