Collection 10 Years of Shede by Dong Jinghong and Wei Li Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Collection 10 Years of Shede

Innovative Packaging Design Inspired by Oriental Wisdom and Aesthetics Receives Prestigious International Recognition

The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Collection 10 Years of Shede by Dong Jinghong and Wei Li as the Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category.

Collection 10 Years of Shede stands out for its unique approach to packaging design, drawing inspiration from oriental wisdom and aesthetics to convey the charm of Chinese civilization. By integrating movable type printing technology and papermaking techniques, two of the Four Great Ancient Inventions of China, with the wisdom of Shede, the design effectively communicates the historical imprint of China and the essence of oriental culture. This innovative packaging solution not only aligns with current trends in the industry but also offers a new choice for high-end Baijiu consumers, demonstrating its relevance and practical benefits for both users and the market.

The award-winning design showcases a harmonious balance between Yin and Yang, reflecting the core philosophy of Chinese culture. The packaging incorporates recyclable, naturally degradable, and non-toxic materials, embodying the concept of low-carbon living and environmental sustainability. Collection 10 Years of Shede boldly undertakes the mission of "brewing a better life for global families and spreading the beauty of Chinese Baijiu culture," while carrying forward Chinese wisdom through its ingenious design and craftsmanship.

Collection 10 Years of Shede was designed by Dong Jinghong and Wei Li, who collaborated closely to bring this remarkable packaging concept to life.

About Shenzhen Reform Brand Consultant and Design Co.,Ltd.
Established in 2014, Shenzhen ReformBrand Consulting and Design Co., Ltd. focuses on strategic planning and R&D of product packaging for high-end consumer goods brands such as tobacco, alcohol, and tea. Since its foundation, the company has believed in highlighting the practical aesthetics of the brand, with a goal of promoting the growth of their clients' brands. Additionally, they have emphasized the availability of strategy aesthetics, design aesthetics, and crafts aesthetics, helping clients build strong brands with differentiated products and images, leading to their success stories.

