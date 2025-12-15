Prefabricated Expandable Container Homes To Shine At SCO 2025 Trade Expo With Liansheng

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liansheng Assembly, a recognized leader in the prefabricated building industry with over a decade of profound experience, today announced its participation in the prestigious Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo 2025 in Qingdao. Liansheng will showcase its cutting-edge modular solutions designed to meet the growing infrastructure and housing demands across the Eurasian region. At the heart of the exhibit will be the company’s flagship products, positioning Liansheng as the definitive source for China Best Prefabricated Steel House Kits For Modular Living . These kits represent the highest standard of modern construction: a complete, customizable structural solution where every component—from the robust, hot-dip galvanized steel frame to the certified fireproof and highly insulated wall panels—is pre-engineered, manufactured with factory precision, and packaged for maximum shipping efficiency.Industry Foresight – The Eurasian Modular Construction BoomThe prefabricated and modular construction industry is experiencing unprecedented global growth, particularly across the dynamic economies represented by the SCO member states. The market for container homes alone is projected to reach over $73 billion by 2025, underscoring the shift away from traditional building methods.The Global Pivot to Speed and Cost CertaintyThe rising cost of on-site labor, coupled with lengthy project delays due to supply chain volatility and weather, has made factory-built housing the preferred alternative. Liansheng's Prefabricated Expandable Container Homes offer a decisive advantage by slashing construction timelines by up to 70% and providing cost predictability, a critical factor for large-scale investment projects.The Mandate for Infrastructure Development Across SCOThe SCO region is heavily invested in massive infrastructure projects, requiring rapid, high-volume deployment of worker accommodation, site offices, and temporary facilities. The modular, reusable nature of Liansheng's container homes is perfectly suited to this high-mobility, high-demand environment, allowing entire camps to be set up and relocated with minimal waste and maximum efficiency.Sustainability and Engineered DurabilityModern clients demand structures that are not only fast but also sustainable and resilient. The advanced prefabrication methods used to create Liansheng’s Prefabricated Steel House Kits ensure optimal material utilization, drastically reducing construction waste. Furthermore, the use of high-grade galvanized steel frames and premium insulation guarantees superior energy efficiency, seismic resistance, and a product lifecycle that often exceeds two decades. This focus on long-term durability and sustainability is a major trend driving adoption in environmentally conscious markets.The SCO Trade Expo 2025 – Liansheng's Strategic GatewayThe Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo, held in Liansheng’s home city of Qingdao, represents a premier platform for fostering economic cooperation and facilitating trade among Eurasian nations. Liansheng’s participation is a strategic commitment to these regional partnerships.The Significance of the SCO PlatformThe SCO includes nations from Central Asia, South Asia, and beyond, representing a combined economic and geographic space with immense demand for modular construction solutions. The Expo, with its theme of “Sharing New Opportunities, Seeking New Common Development,” is the perfect venue for Liansheng to showcase how its industrial capacity aligns with the infrastructure and housing needs of these developing markets. As a local Qingdao enterprise, Liansheng embodies the high standards of manufacturing quality championed by the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area (SCODA).Showcasing Innovation: The Expandable Home ExperienceLiansheng’s booth will feature an immersive experience centered around its Prefabricated Expandable Container Homes. Attendees will witness live demonstrations of the product's unique 'wing-folding' mechanism, which transforms a compact, shipping-sized container unit into a spacious, fully furnished living space in minutes.Product Highlight: The focus will be on the Expandable Luxury Cabin, a model designed for high-end resorts and executive offices, featuring integrated electrical and plumbing systems, sophisticated interior finishes, and large panoramic windows.Logistical Demonstration: A key part of the exhibit will be a display illustrating the compact, flat-packed design of the China Best Prefabricated Steel House Kits. This visual demonstration will highlight the cost-saving logistics: how Liansheng achieves an industry-leading capacity of up to 12-14 units per 40’HQ container, significantly reducing freight costs for export clients.Networking for Cross-Border PartnershipsLiansheng's presence at the Expo is aimed at establishing new OEM and distribution partnerships across the SCO member states. The goal is to leverage Qingdao's strategic port and logistics network to offer streamlined, end-to-end supply chain solutions, from factory floor to final installation site, across the Eurasian continent.Liansheng's Competitive Edge and Global ApplicationsLiansheng Assembly's ability to consistently support large-scale international projects stems from its integrated business model and strategic physical advantages.The Liansheng Strategic Advantage: Proximity and ProcessThe company's core advantage is its unique geographical position and its command over the entire value chain.Logistical Mastery: Being adjacent to Jiaodong International Airport and a mere 30 kilometers from Qingdao Port means Liansheng enjoys faster access to international shipping lanes than virtually any competitor. This translates to reduced lead times, lower inland shipping fees, and a smoother export process—a vital commercial benefit for any client handling complex global logistics.Vertical Integration: Liansheng is a one-stop-shop: integrating R&D, customized design, high-volume production, rigorous QC checks, and post-sale technical support. This single-source accountability ensures project continuity, consistency in the final product, and eliminates the communication errors common with fragmented supply chains.Flagship Products and Diverse Application ScenariosLiansheng’s product versatility enables it to serve a vast spectrum of client needs:Remote Worker Accommodation (Foldable Houses): Rapidly deployed dormitories, canteens, and medical clinics for construction, mining, and oil & gas projects in remote regions across Central Asia and Africa.Residential and Hospitality (Expandable Homes): Turn-key villas, resort cabins, and modern ADUs that provide a high-quality, permanent living standard with quick installation times, popular in North America and Europe.Commercial and Industrial (Detachable/Flat-Pack Units): Modular retail kiosks, temporary schools, and site offices that require a robust, standardized structure designed for high reusability and fast relocation, often used by large NGOs and government agencies.Case in Point: Realizing the Universal and Reusable ConceptLiansheng recently completed a major contract supplying hundreds of units for a regional infrastructure project, showcasing the true meaning of "universal and reusable." After the initial project phase was completed, the houses were easily disassembled, shipped to a new site, and re-erected with a reported 98% material reusability rate. This real-world example demonstrates the unparalleled return on investment offered by Liansheng's high-quality, long-life modular solutions.Liansheng Assembly stands ready to engage with new partners at the SCO Expo, affirming its role as the industry benchmark for large-scale, sustainable, and high-quality modular living and working solutions.About Liansheng Assembly Liansheng Assembly is an industrial and trading enterprise with over a decade of profound experience in the industry. We are a modern enterprise integrating housing customization, R&D design, production, sales, installation, and after-sales service, committed to new prefabricated buildings that are standardized, environmentally friendly, modular, universal, and reusable. Our strategic location in Qingdao, near the airport and port, enables us to support global export with unmatched logistical efficiency.Website: https://www.expand-house.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.