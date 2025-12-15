Liansheng Assembly to Showcase Integrated House with Full Assembly Service at SCO 2025 Expo

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liansheng Assembly, a leading innovator in prefabricated building solutions, is set to participate in the SCO 2025 Expo, showcasing its cutting-edge integrated house solutions. Highlighting its commitment to providing comprehensive services, Liansheng Assembly will present its China Integrated House Supplier With Full Assembly Service , a solution designed to streamline the construction process and deliver ready-to-occupy homes with unparalleled efficiency. These integrated houses combine innovative design, sustainable materials, and smart technology, offering a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional construction. The full assembly service ensures a hassle-free experience for clients, from initial design to final installation, making Liansheng Assembly a trusted partner for integrated housing solutions.The Prefabricated Building Industry: Trends and OpportunitiesThe prefabricated building industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising construction costs, and a growing emphasis on sustainable building practices. The global prefabricated buildings market is projected to reach USD 208.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.03%. Key trends shaping the industry include:Sustainability: Prefabrication reduces material waste by 30-50% and supports circular economy principles. The use of eco-friendly materials like cross-laminated timber (CLT) and recycled steel is on the rise.Technological Advancements: Integration of Building Information Modeling (BIM), AI, and robotics is enhancing design accuracy and automating production processes.Modular Construction: Modular construction reduces project timelines by 20-50% and cuts costs by 10-20% compared to traditional methods. Construction companies expect that around 27% of all planned new buildings in 2025 will be prefabricated.Integrated Housing: Integrated housing solutions blend design, technology, and community to create environments that respond dynamically to the needs of their inhabitants, enhancing mental and physical well-being.Liansheng Assembly at the SCO 2025 Expo: A Platform for Collaboration and GrowthThe Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization founded in 2001, comprising countries from Eurasia. The SCO promotes cooperation in areas such as security, trade, and culture. The SCO International Investment and Trade Expo serves as a key platform for promoting economic cooperation and trade among SCO member states. The 2025 SCO Expo, held in Qingdao, China, provides an ideal venue for Liansheng Assembly to showcase its integrated house solutions and connect with potential partners and clients from across the SCO region. The Expo facilitates opportunities to:Showcase Innovative Products: Presenting Liansheng Assembly's integrated house solutions to a diverse audience of industry professionals, government officials, and potential customers.Networking and Collaboration: Connecting with potential partners, investors, and clients from across the SCO region to explore new business opportunities.Market Expansion: Expanding Liansheng Assembly's presence in the rapidly growing markets of the SCO member states.Knowledge Sharing: Exchanging insights and best practices with other industry leaders and experts.Liansheng Assembly: Your Trusted Partner for Integrated Housing SolutionsLiansheng Assembly is dedicated to providing innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective prefabricated building solutions. With over a decade of experience, the company offers:Comprehensive Services: Housing customization, R&D design, production, sales, installation, and after-sales service.Commitment to Quality: Strict adherence to national and international quality standards. Liansheng focuses on the construction and sales of packing rooms, designed in strict accordance with national standards. The company performs three phases of QC to ensure product quality.Sustainable Practices: Utilization of sustainable materials and energy-efficient designs.Strategic Location: Proximity to Jiaodong International Airport and Qingdao Port for efficient logistics.Liansheng Assembly's integrated houses are suitable for a wide range of applications, including residential housing, commercial spaces, and remote site accommodations. The company has a proven track record of delivering successful projects to satisfied clients worldwide. Examples of successful projects can be found on their website, showcasing the versatility and quality of their products.Visit Liansheng Assembly at the SCO 2025 Expo to learn more about our integrated house solutions and full assembly service.About Liansheng AssemblyLiansheng Assembly is an industrial and trading enterprise with over a decade of experience in the prefabricated building industry. Located near Jiaodong International Airport and Qingdao Port, the company integrates housing customization, R&D design, production, sales, installation, and after-sales service. Liansheng Assembly is dedicated to providing innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective prefabricated building solutions to clients worldwide.Liansheng Website: https://www.expand-house.com/

