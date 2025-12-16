The Smart Food Logistics Market is projected to grow to USD 28.44 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 16.2%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The logistics of food distribution is undergoing a transformative phase driven by smart technologies that enhance efficiency, safety, and transparency. As digital innovations reshape the way food is transported and stored, the smart food logistics market is emerging as a critical sector with promising growth prospects. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and notable trends shaping this industry’s future.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for the Smart Food Logistics Market

The smart food logistics market has witnessed substantial growth recently and is set to continue expanding rapidly. From $13.37 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach $15.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.6%. This surge during the past years is largely due to the widespread adoption of smart sensors, the increasing demand for efficient cold chain monitoring, heightened focus on food safety and quality assurance, the rise of food e-commerce, expansion of smart warehouses, and the growing use of IoT-enabled supply chain systems.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $28.45 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 16.2%. Factors fueling this forecast include rising requirements for real-time temperature tracking, expanding smart transportation infrastructure, broader implementation of blockchain for food traceability, and boosted investments in cloud-based food logistics platforms. Innovations poised to influence the market involve smart packaging advancements, AI-driven route optimization, deeper R&D in predictive analytics, growing automation and robotics adoption in warehouses, and an increased focus on digital twins for logistics monitoring.

Understanding the Smart Food Logistics Market and Its Role

Smart food logistics integrates cutting-edge digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), sensors, and data analytics to optimize the supply chain processes for food products. This approach enables continuous real-time monitoring of critical factors like temperature, location, and product quality throughout transportation and storage. The benefits include improved food safety, reduced wastage, enhanced operational efficiency, and greater transparency in supply chain management.

How Growing E-commerce Trends Boost the Smart Food Logistics Market

One of the primary growth catalysts for smart food logistics is the rapid rise of e-commerce and online grocery platforms. These digital marketplaces allow consumers to order food and groceries online with convenient doorstep delivery. The increasing preference for quick and hassle-free shopping over traditional in-store visits fuels demand in this sector. Smart logistics systems support these platforms by enhancing storage management, optimizing delivery routes, and maintaining cold chain integrity, which together enable faster, safer, and more cost-effective delivery of fresh products.

For example, in August 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau reported a 5.3% increase in e-commerce sales for the second quarter compared to the same period in 2024, underscoring the growing momentum behind online grocery shopping. This trend is a significant driver for the smart food logistics market’s expansion.

Regional Leaders and Growth Hotspots in Smart Food Logistics

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the smart food logistics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to outpace other markets in terms of growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market analysis also covers Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional developments and emerging opportunities across the globe.

