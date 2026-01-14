Liansheng Expands Exports of Custom Integrated Detachable Container House Solutions for Global Construction Projects

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liansheng Assembly, an industrial and trading enterprise with more than ten years of experience in the prefabricated building industry, has announced a continued focus on modular construction solutions for international markets. As a Custom Integrated Detachable Container House Exporter , the company is responding to growing global interest in prefabricated building systems that emphasize efficiency, reusability, and streamlined logistics. Its detachable container house solutions are designed to support rapid assembly, disassembly, transportation, and reinstallation, offering an alternative approach to conventional construction methods in a variety of applications.The detachable container house model used by Liansheng Assembly is based on standardized modular components that allow for factory prefabrication and on-site assembly. These structures can be configured for different uses through adjustments in layout, insulation systems, interior finishes, and exterior treatments. By integrating these elements during the design and production stages, the company aims to support project requirements across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.Global Developments in Modular and Prefabricated ConstructionThe construction industry is undergoing structural changes driven by urbanization, infrastructure investment, and sustainability objectives. Prefabricated and modular construction methods have gained attention for their ability to reduce on-site labor, shorten project timelines, and limit material waste. Industry analyses indicate that the global prefabricated buildings market is expected to maintain steady growth over the coming years, with container-based modular structures representing a notable segment within this trend.Environmental considerations have become an important factor influencing construction choices. Factory-based production allows for more precise material control and reduced waste compared to traditional on-site construction. Modular container systems, particularly those designed for repeated use and relocation, align with broader efforts to improve resource efficiency and reduce the environmental footprint of building projects. These characteristics have contributed to their adoption in temporary housing, workforce accommodation, and infrastructure support facilities.Project timelines are another driver of modular construction adoption. Detachable container houses can be largely manufactured off-site, which reduces exposure to weather-related delays and labor availability issues. This approach is often applied in projects requiring fast deployment, including emergency housing, remote work camps, and temporary commercial facilities.Customization has also become an increasingly relevant consideration. Modular construction systems now support a wide range of design requirements, allowing buildings to be adapted for long-term residential use, offices, educational facilities, or specialized industrial purposes. The ability to expand, reconfigure, or relocate structures over time has contributed to the flexibility associated with detachable container solutions.Liansheng Assembly: Operations and CapabilitiesLiansheng Assembly is located near Jiaodong International Airport and approximately 30 kilometers from Qingdao Port, providing access to established domestic and international logistics networks. The company integrates research and development, design, manufacturing, sales, installation, and after-sales support within its operations. This structure is intended to support consistency across project stages and accommodate customized requirements.The company’s design approach emphasizes modularity, standardization, and reusability. Detachable container houses are produced as prefabricated components that can be flat-packed for transportation. This method allows multiple units to be shipped within a single container, reducing logistics costs and simplifying international delivery. Once on site, the units can be assembled with reduced construction time and limited equipment requirements.The detachable design also allows structures to be relocated or repurposed as project needs change. This feature has been applied in construction site offices, temporary housing, and industrial support facilities, where mobility and adaptability are key considerations.Application AreasLiansheng Assembly’s container house systems are used across multiple sectors, including:Residential projects, such as temporary housing, emergency shelters, and small-scale modular homesCommercial and office uses, including site offices, training facilities, retail kiosks, and temporary business spacesIndustrial and infrastructure projects, such as worker accommodation, storage units, and support buildings for energy or mining operationsPublic and institutional applications, including classrooms, dormitories, medical units, and event facilitiesThe company reports delivering modular building projects in regions including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Oceania. These projects have included workforce accommodation, residential units, and quick-assembly container buildings adapted to local climate and regulatory requirements.OutlookAs interest in modular and prefabricated construction continues to grow, detachable container house systems are expected to play a role in addressing housing demand, infrastructure expansion, and sustainability goals. Liansheng Assembly plans to continue developing standardized and customizable modular solutions that support international project requirements while maintaining a focus on efficiency and reusability.Additional information about Liansheng Assembly and its prefabricated building solutions is available at:

