Viral Vector Affinity Resin Market to Hit $1.12B by 2029, Says The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $1.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The viral vector affinity resin market is experiencing significant momentum as advancements in gene therapy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing accelerate. This specialized segment is gaining traction due to its critical role in purifying viral vectors, which are essential components in modern therapeutic and research applications. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key trends, major players, and regional insights shaping this dynamic industry.

Viral Vector Affinity Resin Market Size and Projected Expansion

The viral vector affinity resin market has seen rapid growth in recent years, increasing from $0.53 billion in 2024 to an expected $0.62 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This expansion is driven by the rising adoption of gene therapies, escalating vaccine development efforts, growing investments in cell therapy research, broadening biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities, and a heightened focus on viral vector purification processes. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its robust trajectory, reaching $1.13 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 16.0%. Growth during this period is expected to be fueled by increased funding for advanced therapies, a surge in viral vector clinical trials, heightened demand for high-purity viral vectors, expansion of contract research organizations (CROs), and greater regulatory support for bioprocessing technologies. Additionally, key trends such as improvements in affinity resin designs, innovations in purification techniques, scalable bioprocessing advancements, research into serotype-specific resins, and the use of automated purification systems will further bolster market development.

Understanding Viral Vector Affinity Resin and Its Role

Viral vector affinity resin is a specialized chromatographic material engineered to selectively capture viral vectors by targeting specific surface proteins or capsid structures. Its primary function is to purify viral vectors efficiently from complex mixtures by removing contaminants such as host cell proteins, residual DNA, and empty capsids. This purification process ensures the production of high-quality and high-titer viral preparations, which are critical for both research applications and therapeutic uses.

Key Drivers Boosting Growth in the Viral Vector Affinity Resin Market

An important factor propelling the viral vector affinity resin market is the growing adoption of gene-based therapeutics. These cutting-edge treatments utilize DNA, RNA, or viral vectors to alter or regulate gene expression within patient cells. Advances in delivery methods have made gene therapies safer, more efficient, and more targeted. Viral vector affinity resins support this growth by offering scalable, high-purity purification solutions ideal for manufacturing viral vectors. They simplify downstream processing by effectively isolating viral vectors from impurities, thus enhancing production efficiency and enabling wider clinical and commercial applications. For example, in December 2024, the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) reported that the FDA approved six gene therapy products in 2023, up from five in 2022, indicating a rising trend in gene therapy adoption that fuels demand for viral vector affinity resins.

Increasing Healthcare Spending as a Catalyst for Market Growth

Rising healthcare expenditure is another significant driver for the viral vector affinity resin market. Healthcare expenditure encompasses the total spending on medical treatments, research, facilities, and public health initiatives aimed at improving health outcomes. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, which often require prolonged and costly interventions, is pushing healthcare spending upward. This trend boosts investments in advanced biomanufacturing and purification technologies essential for gene and cell therapies. Affinity resins play a vital role by ensuring efficient purification, enhancing yield, and maintaining compliance with regulatory standards, which are critical for quality viral vector production. For instance, in May 2024, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported a 5.6% nominal increase in total healthcare expenditure in 2023, marking a 0.9% growth compared to 2022. This rise in healthcare spending directly supports the expansion of the viral vector affinity resin market.

Regional Market Outlook for Viral Vector Affinity Resin

North America held the largest share of the viral vector affinity resin market in 2024, demonstrating strong demand driven by advanced biopharmaceutical sectors and supportive regulatory environments. The market report also covers other important regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each reflecting unique growth opportunities. Asia-Pacific, in particular, is expected to witness considerable expansion due to increasing investments in gene therapy research and biomanufacturing infrastructure.

