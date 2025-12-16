Drivers of the Transient Elastography Market from 2025 to 2029: Regional Perspectives and Size Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The transient elastography market has been experiencing strong growth recently, driven by advances in medical technology and increasing awareness of liver health. As non-invasive diagnostic tools become more prevalent, this market is set to expand further, supported by evolving healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for early disease detection. Let’s explore the current market status, major growth drivers, key regional insights, and future prospects for transient elastography.

Steady Increase in Market Size for Transient Elastography

The transient elastography market has seen rapid expansion in recent years, with its size expected to rise from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.44 billion in 2025. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Factors contributing to this rise during the historic period include increased government support, favorable regulatory frameworks, a rise in sedentary lifestyles, higher alcohol consumption, and growing per capita income expenditures.

Forecasted Growth Trajectory for Transient Elastography Market

Looking ahead, the market is projected to maintain a robust upward trajectory, reaching $2.35 billion by 2029. This would represent a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The anticipated growth will be driven by factors such as heightened demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques, better access to healthcare facilities, increased awareness regarding early detection of liver diseases, a shift toward value-based healthcare models, and a strong emphasis on early diagnosis practices. Emerging trends expected to shape the market include technological advancements in miniaturized devices, integration of elastography with digital health records and telemedicine, AI-driven analytics, and innovations in portable device technology.

Understanding Transient Elastography and Its Medical Importance

Transient elastography is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that uses painless ultrasound technology to measure liver stiffness. It is widely utilized by healthcare professionals to evaluate liver health and detect conditions such as fibrosis and cirrhosis at early stages. The device offers quick and reliable results, eliminating the need for invasive liver biopsies. Its use improves patient management by enabling continuous monitoring of liver disease progression.

Increasing Cases of Chronic Liver Diseases Fueling Market Demand

One of the main factors propelling the transient elastography market is the rising prevalence of chronic liver diseases. These long-term conditions progressively impair liver function due to ongoing inflammation or scarring. Excessive alcohol consumption is a significant contributor to liver fibrosis and cirrhosis, necessitating regular liver health assessments. The growing incidence of alcohol-related liver damage and other chronic liver disorders is driving demand for transient elastography devices as a non-invasive method for detecting early liver damage. For example, in April 2024, GOV.UK reported an increase in hospital admissions linked to liver disease in the UK, rising to 155.2 per 100,000 population in the financial year ending 2023 from 150.6 per 100,000 the previous year. This trend underscores the expanding need for effective liver diagnostics, boosting the transient elastography market.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth Prospects

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the transient elastography market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and opportunities.

