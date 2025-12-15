Innopay Rewards Season Announced: The Most Rewarding Time to Be an Innopay User

Launching Innopay Rewards Season

This campaign is built around a simple idea: when you love using Innopay and share it with your community, you should be rewarded fairly.” — Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Founder and CEO

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innopay Technologies has announced the launch of the Innopay Rewards Season, a nationwide high-value referral initiative aimed at rewarding users and enabling more people to experience simpler, faster digital payments. Built around the theme Save More. Gain More. Grow More., the campaign introduces one of the most rewarding referral structures in the digital payments space.At the center of the Rewards Season is a progressive and transparent cashback model designed to make every referral meaningful. Users earn ₹10 for their first referral, followed by ₹20, ₹30, ₹40, and ₹50 for the next four. From the sixth referral onward, users continue to receive ₹20 for every additional person they bring on board. With no upper limit on earnings, the program offers an open-ended opportunity for users to grow their rewards.Beyond referrals, users can also earn ₹50 on their first credit card bill payment and ₹10 on their first mobile recharge.Speaking about the launch, Venugopal Naidu Puvvada , Founder and CEO of Innopay Technologies, said, “This campaign is built around a simple idea: when you love using Innopay and share it with your community, you should be rewarded fairly. The Rewards Season reflects our commitment to placing users at the center of every experience we create.” Akkineni Keerthi , Co-Founder of Innopay Technologies, added, “People trust recommendations more than advertisements. The Innopay Rewards Season celebrates that trust by giving users meaningful, transparent, and unlimited earning potential.”With progressive rewards, instant payouts, and no earning cap, the Innopay Rewards Season gives users not just benefits but a genuine opportunity to grow as they share the convenience and reliability of Innopay with their circle. It stands as one of the most user-focused initiatives in India’s digital payments ecosystem.About Innopay Technologies:Innopay Technologies, a leading fintech company in India, is transforming payments with its super-app, offering a wide range of convenient services. With over 9 million downloads and a portfolio featuring more than 27 services, including credit cards, FASTag, mobile recharges, insurance, utility bill payments, DTH payments, and more, Innopay Technologies has established itself as a trusted platform for fast, secure, and rewarding transactions. Ranked consistently among the Top 10 agent institutions in Bharat Connect (BBPS), Innopay Technologies processes transactions worth ₹100 crore per month, with a cumulative transaction value exceeding ₹1000 crore. To know more, visit: https://www.innopay.in/

