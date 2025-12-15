China OEM Expandable Living House Factory Supporting Large-Scale Projects by Liansheng

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liansheng Assembly, a leading industrial and trading enterprise in the prefabricated construction sector with over a decade of profound industry experience, today announced its expanded capacity and strategic focus as a key original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for global housing and project developers. Liansheng specializes in scalable, high-quality, factory-built solutions, positioning itself as the critical manufacturing partner capable of fulfilling massive international project demands. This core capability is best exemplified by the company's flagship product line: the OEM Foldable Packaged House With Waterproof & Fireproof Features . This product is a paradigm of modern modular engineering: a fully integrated, flat-packed housing unit designed for maximum logistical efficiency and rapid deployment. Manufactured under strict factory conditions, the house utilizes advanced materials—such as high-density, A-grade fireproof core wall panels and multi-layer waterproof roofing and sealing systems—to guarantee superior protection against the elements.Industry Dynamics: The Shift Towards OEM and Factory-Scale SolutionsThe global construction industry is undergoing a structural transition, with large-scale developers, distributors, and governments increasingly outsourcing manufacturing to specialized, high-volume OEM partners in key export hubs like China. This shift is fueling the growth of companies like Liansheng Assembly.The Global Demand for Standardization and CertificationAs prefabricated construction moves into the mainstream, large buyers require houses that are not only affordable but also compliant with diverse international codes.OEM as the Quality Gatekeeper: Developers rely on OEMs to maintain consistent, high quality across tens of thousands of units. Liansheng’s factory-controlled environment ensures every component, from the galvanized steel frame to the advanced Waterproof & Fireproof Features of its packaged houses, meets the certified specifications required for global export (including CE, ISO, and country-specific standards).Mass Customization via Standardization: True OEM partners achieve economies of scale not by eliminating customization, but by standardizing core components. Liansheng’s modular approach allows for rapid, customized modifications (e.g., specific window types, interior layouts, or electrical systems) built upon a reliable, standardized frame, making it the ideal partner for high-volume orders.Accelerating Adoption in Major Global SectorsThe use of expandable and foldable modular houses is surging across multiple industries due to economic and logistical necessity:Resource and Infrastructure Development: Global mining, energy, and large-scale public works projects are often located in remote areas. These sites require vast quantities of accommodation and offices that can be shipped compactly, deployed rapidly, and re-used. OEMs like Liansheng are essential for supplying these massive, cyclical demands efficiently.Affordable Housing and Disaster Relief: Governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) worldwide are turning to factory-built housing for mass deployment in response to housing crises and natural disasters. The low transportation volume and high-speed assembly of the Foldable Packaged House are non-negotiable requirements for these humanitarian and civic projects.Retail and Hospitality (Pop-Ups): The tourism and commercial sectors increasingly utilize modular units for pop-up shops, luxury glamping pods, and temporary event spaces. They demand factory quality with premium finishes and the ability to set up and take down quickly, a specialization Liansheng excels in.Technological and Material Innovations in SafetyThe future of factory-built housing is defined by material science, particularly regarding safety and longevity.Emphasis on Fire and Water Resistance: Traditional construction risks often stem from material variability. In the OEM space, Liansheng focuses on engineered solutions, specifically its certified A-grade fireproof core materials (such as rock wool or PU foam panels) and multi-point sealing systems to achieve superior waterproof ratings. These features are critical for regulatory acceptance and client confidence in high-risk zones.The Logistical Edge of Flat-Pack Technology: The shift toward ultra-compact, disassembled (or "flat-pack") models allows clients to significantly reduce international shipping costs, which often account for a substantial portion of the total project budget. Liansheng’s expertise in maximizing container capacity provides clients with a decisive logistical cost advantage.The industry's embrace of specialized, high-volume OEMs confirms Liansheng Assembly’s strategy: providing technologically advanced, globally certified, and logistically optimized housing units at a massive scale.Liansheng’s OEM Expertise, Project Scale, and Global ReachLiansheng Assembly's success as a leading China OEM Expandable Living House Factory is underpinned by its powerful operational infrastructure, a customer-centric service model, and a proven track record of handling high-volume, complex international projects.Core Operational Excellence and OEM Partnership ModelLiansheng’s value proposition is built upon three strategic pillars that differentiate it from smaller suppliers:Unmatched Logistical Advantage: The factory’s location, only 30 kilometers from Qingdao Port, is the single most critical factor for large-scale export. This direct, seamless connection to a global shipping hub minimizes delays and local freight costs, offering a cost advantage that is passed directly to the OEM client, supporting project profitability.Integrated OEM Management: Liansheng’s business model is end-to-end: integrating R&D, design, customization, high-volume production, and logistics management. For OEM clients, this means Liansheng handles the entire manufacturing complexity—from sourcing raw materials (galvanized steel, specialized panels) to quality inspection and container loading—freeing the client to focus solely on distribution and installation.Commitment to Standardization and Reusability: The philosophy that modular houses must be standardized, environmentally friendly, modular, universal, and reusable ensures that the client's investment yields maximum lifecycle value. Liansheng's products are built to withstand multiple disassemblies, moves, and re-assemblies, making them ideal for long-term fleet management.Product Focus: The Advantage of Foldable and Expandable UnitsLiansheng specializes in the most logistically efficient and user-friendly modular formats for large-scale deployment:The Foldable Packaged House: This is the core offering for sheer volume and speed. It offers a standardized 20ft or 40ft footprint, pre-installed with the complete interior, and utilizes the compact flat-pack design. It is the go-to solution for construction site dormitories, refugee camps, and temporary warehousing where rapid scalability is paramount. The guaranteed Waterproof & Fireproof Features ensure safety across diverse global environments.The Expandable Living House (Wing-Folding): This line targets projects requiring a higher degree of comfort and space, such as executive housing, mobile offices, and modular retail units. The pre-installed hydraulic or manual expansion system allows the internal space to nearly double, providing a spacious, non-container aesthetic while retaining the ability to be packaged for container transport. Custom finishes and smart systems are integrated during the OEM process.Major Project Support and Client SuccessLiansheng’s ability to execute massive contracts is evident in its global project portfolio, showcasing its reliability as a China OEM:High-Volume Industrial Camps: Liansheng successfully delivered a multi-phase project for a key infrastructure developer in Southeast Asia, supplying over 5,000 units of foldable housing for a major railway and port construction site. This demonstrated the factory’s capacity to consistently meet aggressive delivery schedules.European Distributor Partnerships: The company works as the primary OEM partner for several European modular housing distributors, manufacturing customized expandable leisure homes that meet stringent EU thermal and structural codes. This relationship highlights Liansheng's capability to integrate client-specific designs into its large-scale production line.African Mining Sector Accommodation: Liansheng supplied fully integrated, fire-resistant worker accommodation units for a major mining operation in West Africa, providing a robust, long-term housing solution in a remote, high-temperature environment.By choosing Liansheng Assembly, global clients secure a factory partner capable of delivering high-quality, certified, and logistically superior modular housing solutions at the scale required for the world’s most ambitious projects.Liansheng Assembly Website: https://www.expand-house.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.