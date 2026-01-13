China’s Sports Sunglasses Suppliers Present 2025 Product and Manufacturing Updates at MIDO

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global eyewear industry converges in Milan for the annual MIDO 2025, one of the standout participants is JDS Eyewear, a leading China Sports Sunglasses Supplier that specialises in high-performance sports and outdoor eyewear. At this year's event, the company is unveiling a new series of cycling and floating sunglasses designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, demonstrating how China's suppliers are raising the bar in design, functionality and customisation.Showcasing Innovation at MIDO 2025This year's MIDO edition is described as "a new eyewear perspective. Business, innovation, trends, sustainability, and inclusion." With over 1,200 exhibitors from more than 160 countries, it offers a prime platform for global sourcing, design collaboration and trend-spotting.JDS Eyewear's presence at MIDO 2025 highlights several new product launches and design directions. These include:A new cycling-focused sunglasses range featuring ultra-light TR90 frames, anti-fog ventilation and photochromic lens options.A floating-frame fishing/outdoor sunglasses collection designed to stay afloat in water, with polarised lenses to reduce glare and enhance clarity for anglers.Customisable branding options for private-label customers: frame colours, lens tints, logo-placements and packaging design all offered as part of the service.By offering these developments, JDS is not merely attending MIDO; it is leveraging the fair to showcase its role as a premium China Sports Sunglasses Supplier with global reach. Attendees at MIDO can meet the company's representatives, examine prototypes and discuss OEM/ODM collaboration opportunities for upcoming seasons.Industry Outlook – Sports & Outdoor Eyewear TrendsThe sports eyewear segment is undergoing rapid evolution, driven by several key factors. First, the thriving outdoor-active lifestyle market is boosting demand: cycling, fishing, running, adventure travel and water-sports are all on the rise. Consumers now expect eyewear that combines performance features—UV protection, polarisation, photochromic lenses—with stylish design and brand identity.Second, trade shows like MIDO illustrate how suppliers are embracing innovation, sustainability and customisation as core differentiators. For example, the 2025 edition of MIDO re-organised pavilions to place design and technology side by side, emphasising the convergence of creative aesthetics and technical advancement. Digital services, interactive maps and expanded startup/academy areas all reflect the shift in the industry from purely manufacturing to experiential and design-driven processes.Third, global supply-chain pressures and consumer expectations for faster lead-times are reshaping how eyewear manufacturers operate. As brands increasingly want seasonal launches, rapid prototyping and smaller runs of customised products, suppliers must deliver not just volume, but agility. JDS Eyewear and its peers in China are positioning themselves accordingly—offering lower MOQs, fast sample turnaround and full private-label support.The upshot: suppliers who can blend high-performance technical features, trend-forward design, and brand-partner flexibility are best placed for growth. The stage at MIDO 2025 makes this clear, and JDS Eyewear's offerings underscore how China's sports sunglasses supply base is moving beyond commodity frames into strategic brand-driven partnerships.JDS Eyewear: Core Strengths, Product Applications & Client CasesFounded in 2006, JDS Eyewear is a professional manufacturer, supplier and exporter of high-end sunglasses. Based in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China, the company focuses on the design and manufacture of sports sunglasses and outdoor sunglasses.Core strengths:A dedicated R&D team with industry veterans, offering 2D drawings, 3D models, RP (rapid-prototype) samples and full product samples.Strong surface-treatment capabilities—colour spraying, special finishes and durable coatings—which enable premium appearance and high durability.Manufacturing scale: the factory is reported to have annual capacity up to 6 million sunglasses, with a 7,000 m² modern workshop and ongoing investment in R&D.Main product applications & scenarios:Cycling & triathlon: wrap-around frames, ventilation, photochromic/anti-fog lenses—ideal for high-speed road or mountain biking.Fishing & water sports: floating frames with polarised lenses to reduce water-surface glare, enhanced visual clarity and durability in wet environments.Outdoor lifestyle & travel: stylish yet functional sunglasses for hiking, beach, urban outdoor activity combining sport performance with fashion appeal.Private-label brand collaborations: JDS works with customers to develop their own brands—from design to manufacturing to packaging. Retailers or niche brands launch branded sports eyewear collections, leveraging the supplier’s capabilities.Client case examples: Although specific brand names are confidential, the company reports that it "has helped many sports glasses brands around the world realise their ideas and provide high-quality outdoor sunglasses to consumers." Clients benefit from JDS's ability to customise colourways, logo placements, packaging, small-batch runs and quick sample satisfaction before mass production.The presence of JDS Eyewear at MIDO 2025 therefore underscores its commitment to global partnerships—as both manufacturer and strategic design collaborator.About JDS EyewearJDS Eyewear is a professional China-based manufacturer of high-end sports sunglasses and outdoor sunglasses. Founded in 2006, the company offers OEM/ODM services, private-label brand collaboration and global export to customers around the world. With rich design experience and strong production capacity, JDS works closely with clients to develop their own brands and launch products into international markets.In ConclusionAt MIDO 2025, China's sports sunglasses supply base is demonstrating a new level of sophistication—and JDS Eyewear is right in the vanguard. By embracing customisation, high-performance features and brand-partnership models, the company exemplifies how suppliers are evolving to meet the demands of today's active-lifestyle and sporting markets. Brands seeking a reliable, design-forward China Sports Sunglasses Supplier will find in JDS both the manufacturing excellence and collaborative flexibility required to succeed in 2025 and beyond.Website: https://www.sportsunglassesmanufacturer.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.