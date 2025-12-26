'ON THE WAY IN WINTER' Exhibition at Park Hotel Tokyo: 5 Artists Explore Winter’s Quiet and Warmth Through Art

The 25th-floor atrium features artworks throughout the floor. Ayairo’s work evokes a sense of nostalgia. In front of the elevator hall. A moment that calms the mind. Comical works on display. Hiroaki Sato’s creations. Taihei Kanbayashi incorporates minimalism to express society and human psychology. NEUNOA depicts celebrities using abundant paint.

Spaces where guests can experience the aesthetics of the four seasons on display until February 23, 2026

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Park Hotel (operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd.; Minato City, Tokyo; President Rentaro Yanase) in-house art project “ART colours” is currently hosting the winter exhibition ON THE WAY IN WINTER. The exhibition runs from November 17, 2025, to February 23, 2026, on the 25th-floor atrium of Park Hotel Tokyo and is free of charge. The hotel changes its exhibitions seasonally throughout the year, offering a contemporary interpretation of the Japanese cultural spirit of honoring the seasons and hospitality. Such a concept has long been important in Japanese hospitality, with words from Sen no Rikyu tea master on tea ceremony reflecting the seasonal mindfulness “summer should feel refreshingly cool, winter should feel warmly comforting.” This exhibition continues that tradition, providing a space where guests can experience seasonal aesthetics through art.

ON THE WAY IN WINTER explores the quiet and warmth of winter through the visual languages of five artists—Ayairo, Hooly, NEUNOA, Taihei Kanbayashi, and Hiroaki Sato, each portraying winter light, the stillness of time, and warmth within. The hotel is conceived as a space where the flow of time pauses, allowing visitors to take a quiet rest during their journey. The ART colours exhibition blends art with hospitality, offering guests not just a stay but a special experience to soothe the mind and inspire the senses.

The exhibition periodically updates works, ensuring new discoveries with each visit. Ayairo captures subtle radiance in a world tinged with the lingering traces of sleep, using colors as translucent as winter morning light. Hooly depicts quietly standing figures like white breath, expressing ephemeral emotions between dream and reality. NEUNOA’s overlapping brushstrokes evoke the quiet of winter nights and an internal rhythm. Taihei Kanbayashi portrays the subtle interaction of loneliness and connection under winter streetlights using miniature human figures. Hiroaki Sato’s slightly awkward and humorous characters bring warm smiles, weaving a new “winter time” within the hotel space.

Exhibition Details

・Exhibition Name: ON THE WAY IN WINTER

・Dates: November 17, 2025 – February 23, 2026

・Hours: 11:00 – 20:00

・Location: 25th-Floor Atrium, Park Hotel Tokyo

・Admission: Free

・Organizer: Park Hotel Tokyo

・Curation: Contemporary Tokyo

・URL: https://parkhoteltokyo.com/ja/art-at-park-hotel-tokyo/art-colours/

Exhibiting Artists Profiles:

・Ayairo

Focusing on “memories evoked by landscapes,” Ayairo paints Japanese scenery with a sense of nostalgia, overlaying personal memories and emotions. Bold black outlines and vibrant colors reveal fragmentary yet concrete recollections of the past.

・Hooly

Based in Kyoto, Hooly empathizes with and respects female beauty and charm, deliberately emphasizing feminine silhouettes. Work is characterized by minimal, flat color fields and graphic lines.

・NEUNOA

Overlapping brushstrokes create abstract works evoking quiet winter nights and internal rhythm. The concept focuses on pursuing essential value beyond surface appearances, abstracting and reinterpreting celebrities with abundant paint.

・Taihei Kanbayashi

Using tiny plastic figures (~2cm) on canvas, Kanbayashi visualizes human psychology within groups. Minimalist composition reduces elements to the essentials, exploring fundamental thoughts on society and art.

・Hiroaki Sato

Through humorous and slightly awkward characters, Sato delivers warmth to viewers. Installed in the hotel space, his works harmonize with light and air, creating a new “winter time.”

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo is a sister hotel of Shiba Park Hotel, founded in 1948. Located on floors 25–34 of Shiodome Media Tower, it offers panoramic views of Tokyo Tower and Mt. Fuji. The hotel has 268 guestrooms, including 50 Artist Rooms where artists paint directly on the walls. These Artist Rooms, designed as spaces to experience Japanese aesthetics, have received the Excellence Award in the Japan Tourism Awards.

