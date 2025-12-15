New Mental Health Practice Thrive Integrative Launches in Chicagoland

When healers lead, communities thrive. Dr. Emmanuel Osagie and Olamide Osagie launch Thrive Integrative, Inc. to expand compassionate mental health care in Tinley Park and Chicagoland

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Healers Lead, Communities Thrive 💜Dr. Emmanuel Osagie and Olamide Osagie are not simply launching another mental health practice. They are responding to a growing and urgent need within the community with intention, compassion, and action. As the founders of Thrive Integrative, Inc., this husband and wife leadership team is redefining how mental health care shows up for individuals and families across Tinley Park, Orland Park, and the greater Chicagoland area.In a time when mental health challenges are rising at unprecedented rates, Thrive Integrative was created to be more than a place for appointments. It was designed to be a space for restoration, connection, and sustainable healing. Dr. Emmanuel Osagie and Olamide Osagie bring a shared vision rooted in clinical excellence, lived experience, and community impact. Their goal is clear: to make high-quality, compassionate mental health care accessible, engaging, and human.One of the most pressing issues Thrive Integrative addresses is anxiety, a condition that affects millions yet often goes untreated or misunderstood. Anxiety does not always present as panic attacks or constant worry. For many, it shows up as chronic exhaustion, irritability, sleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating, emotional shutdown, or a constant feeling of being overwhelmed. Parents, professionals, students, and caregivers are especially vulnerable, often pushing through symptoms while silently struggling.Thrive Integrative was built to meet people exactly where they are. The practice utilizes an interactive, whole-person approach that recognizes mental health as deeply connected to emotional, physical, relational, and spiritual well-being. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all care, Thrive focuses on understanding each individual’s story, stressors, and goals, creating treatment plans that feel both supportive and practical.Thrive Integrative, Inc. offers a wide range of mental health services, including:• Individual therapy and counseling• Anxiety and depression treatment• Trauma-informed care• Stress and burnout recovery• Faith-informed therapy options• Medication management• Telehealth and in-person servicesWhat truly sets Thrive Integrative apart is not only the breadth of services offered, but how care is delivered. Clients are supported by a collaborative team that prioritizes trust, education, and real-life tools that extend beyond the therapy room. Sessions are designed to be interactive and empowering, helping individuals build skills they can use in their daily lives, relationships, and workplaces. Care is evidence-based, culturally responsive, and grounded in empathy.Thrive Integrative also recognizes that access to care remains one of the biggest barriers to mental health support. To address this, the practice proudly accepts all major insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, and works with copays to reduce financial obstacles. The founders believe that healing should never feel out of reach or reserved for only those with privilege.“Our mission is simple,” the founders share. “Mental health care should feel human, supportive, and empowering. Healing should not feel like a luxury. Everyone deserves access to care that meets them with dignity and respect.”Located in Tinley Park, Thrive Integrative serves as a trusted mental health resource for surrounding communities, including Orland Park and the broader Chicagoland area. The practice is designed to be welcoming, calm, and safe, creating an environment where clients feel seen, heard, and supported from the moment they walk through the door or log in virtually.For individuals experiencing anxiety, stress, emotional overload, or burnout, Thrive Integrative encourages taking that first step. Support is available, and help begins with a conversation.📞 Call today and speak directly with one of our providersThrive Integrative, Inc.📍 16531 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL📲 708-816-2199Your healing journey can start with one call.Where growth begins, Thrive continues.

