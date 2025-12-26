The Shiba Park Hotel showcases Book Tree displays and Supports Education in Underserved Countries

A Book Tree decorated with books donated by guests. Display open until early January. The hotel houses more than 1,500 books. The Book Baton Project proceeds are donated to NPO Room to Read Japan Exterior View of the Shiba Park Hotel

Connecting the future through books, the Shiba Park Hotel participates again in the NPO Room to Read Japan’s “Book Baton Project”

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This project aims to provide educational opportunities to children living in communities worldwide that experience deep educational and economic inequities. Shiba Park Hotel (operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd.; President Rentaro Yanase) collects book donations from corporations and individuals, which are purchased by Value Books Co., Ltd., and the proceeds are donated to Room to Read Japan (Certified NPO). Donations are used for Room to Read’s literacy and gender equality programming, which nurture foundational learning skills in children.

This year, hotel staff created a “Book Tree” using 665 donated books. Shiba Park Hotel, operating under the “Library Hotel” concept, holds approximately 1,500 books and has participated in this project since 2022, marking its fourth year. In 2025, book donations began in June, and a total of 665 books were collected. Since joining in 2022, approximately 8,300 books have been gathered. The Book Tree, born from the connection between books and the hotel, has a unique and beautiful form.

Many international guests leave behind books when returning home; their contributions are linked to children worldwide. Additionally, the initiative has inspired local businesses to organize book collections, creating new community interactions. The Book Tree, displayed in the hotel, serves as a symbol of the social impact of books. During the exhibition, it can be viewed by guests and visitors alongside other cultural experience events offered by the hotel.

About Room to Read

Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, Room to Read develops children’s foundational literacy skills, as well as life skills that promote gender equality. We nurture these essential skills in children by training and coaching educators, creating quality learning materials and spaces, strengthening education systems, and delivering programs directly and with partners – all while honoring the dignity of every child. Committed to accelerating learning outcomes for more children, more quickly, we have benefited 52 million children across 29 countries. Room to Read envisions a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality, where all children have room to read, learn and grow. Visit us at www.roomtoread.org.

About Shiba Park Hotel

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/

Founded in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade missions, Shiba Park Hotel has a history and tradition spanning decades. The hotel houses approximately 1,500 books selected by Ginza Tsutaya Books. It offers 198 guestrooms, a first-floor restaurant serving Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. Guestrooms and public spaces were renovated from 2020 to 2023. Cultural experience events such as tea service and Kintsugi workshops are also held.

