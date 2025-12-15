Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

December 14th, 2025

Press Release

Statement by Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, on the Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, Australia

The Timorese people are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific shootings at Bondi Beach in Sydney in which many lives have been lost and more people have been injured.

These attacks have caused profound suffering. The Government of Timor-Leste extends heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and my sympathy to all those who have been injured or traumatised, including the children and families gathered near the Hanukkah celebration. I also express my solidarity with the Jewish community in Australia and around the world at this painful time.

Timor-Leste stands firmly with the Government and people of Australia. This shocking act of violence is not the Australia that we know and respect. It stands against the values of openness, tolerance and respect that Australia represents to our region.

Australia is a close friend and partner of Timor-Leste and many Timorese have deep personal, educational and community ties with Sydney and New South Wales. At this moment of grief, I hold the Australian people in my thoughts and prayers.

I commend the swift response of the Australian authorities who acted with courage to protect the public and save lives. I know that Australians will come together in the face of this tragedy and that the strength of their values, resilience and community spirit will guide the response in the days ahead.

Timor-Leste stands with Australia in its defence of human dignity and freedom of belief. In the face of such senseless violence, I reaffirm our shared commitment to communities that are safe, open and respectful for all. END