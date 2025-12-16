International Peace Commission Celebrates International Human Rights Day with Texas Talent Showcase 2025

Texas Talent Showcase 2025 Honored Performers of Texas Talent Showcase 2025

International Peace Commission marks Human Rights Day with Texas Talent Showcase 2025, uniting communities through music, dance, and culture.

Music has no language—it connects us all. When human rights are respected, peace becomes possible.” — H.E. Prince Hassan, Ambassador & World Chairman, IPC

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Peace Commission (IPC) successfully hosted the Texas Talent Showcase 2025 on December 13, 2025, at Rising Performance Hall in Carrollton, Texas, in celebration of International Human Rights Day . The four-hour cultural event brought together professional artists, emerging teen talents, and young performers for an evening dedicated to peace, unity, and human dignity through the arts.Organized by the IPC Arts & Culture Division, in collaboration with its creative initiative MashUp 102 Radio Network, the showcase highlighted the role of music, dance, and cultural expression as powerful tools for promoting human rights awareness and social harmony.The event officially opened with a keynote address by H.E. Prince Hassan, Ambassador & World Chairman of the International Peace Commission, who emphasized the universal power of music and the inseparable connection between peace and human rights.“Music has no language — it connects us beyond borders, cultures, and backgrounds,” said H.E. Prince Hassan. “Peace and human rights are deeply connected. When human rights are respected, peace becomes possible. Human rights are simple — dignity, equality, safety, and respect. Every person is born with these basic freedoms. Through arts and culture, we remind the world that humanity comes first.”During his opening remarks, Prince Hassan also outlined IPC’s vision for upcoming cultural showcases and peace-focused events, announcing that future programs and selected performances will be live broadcast through the MashUp 102 Radio Network, expanding global access to IPC’s arts and human rights initiatives.Performances and Artistic HighlightsThe Texas Talent Showcase 2025 featured a diverse and engaging lineup of vocal and dance performances presented by professionals, teens, and children, reflecting IPC’s commitment to inclusive, intergenerational participation.Vocal Performers:Sanjna Tyagi, Ravi Malla, Pratibha Roy, Shah Raiyan, Tamanna Begum, Bashir Bakhtiari, Sonali, Rajendra Puri, Harshad Patel, Neha Paul, Rajesh Advani, Siddhant Mondal, Deevona Mukherjee, Mridu Raja, and Ishana Desai.Dance and Special Performances:The event commenced with an inaugural dance performance by Neha Paul, setting the tone for an evening celebrating arts, culture, and human rights. This was followed by a dance performance by Saanvi Pappuri and a special duet by Dishani Mukherjee and Pratibha Roy.All performers were honored with International Recognition Certificates presented by the International Peace Commission (IPC) in recognition of their artistic contribution to peace and human rights.Interactive Quiz SegmentA special interactive quiz segment was conducted during the event, focusing on human rights awareness, music knowledge, and MashUp 102 Radio Network. The quiz actively engaged attendees of all ages, and winners were awarded prizes, adding an educational and celebratory element to the evening.Program HostingThe program was professionally hosted by Emcee Rizwan Gillani, who guided the audience through the evening with clarity and energy while reinforcing the significance of International Human Rights Day and the values of peace and cultural unity.Event Management, Operations, and Technical SupportThe successful execution of the event was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the IPC Event Management Team:Saikat Mukherjee — Event Management; Sandeep Motewar — Event Coordination; Sudha Jagannath — Food and Beverage Management; Chenda Then — Finance and Administration; Rebecca Sean — CommunicationsFood and Catering:Catering services were provided by Neha’s Kitchen, offering quality food service for guests and participants.Sound and Lighting:Professional sound and lighting engineering was managed by Salman Abidi, ensuring high-quality audio and visual production throughout the showcase.A Celebration of Peace Through CultureThe Texas Talent Showcase 2025 served as a meaningful platform for celebrating arts, culture, and human rights, reinforcing IPC’s mission to promote peace, dignity, and respect across communities and generations.

Texas Talent Showcase 2025 by IPC Arts & Culture Division

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.