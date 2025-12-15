Pet Travel Advisors Launches Pet Relocation Services in Metro Atlanta

Growing pet-owning region gains specialized support for domestic and international pet travel through the world’s busiest airport

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Travel Advisors today announced the launch of dedicated pet relocation services for households in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The expansion is designed to assist families, corporate transferees, and relocation partners who need to move dogs, cats, birds, and exotic pets within the United States or overseas through Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.Metro Atlanta continues to add new residents each year. According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, the 11-county Atlanta region grew by 64,400 residents between April 2024 and April 2025, reaching a total of about 5.29 million people. At the same time, U.S. Census and regional data show that roughly 43% of Atlanta metro households have at least one pet, with dogs and cats as the most common companions. This combination of steady population growth and high pet ownership is increasing demand for structured, welfare-focused pet travel services in the Atlanta area.Atlanta is one of the main travel gateways in North America, and more travelers are looking for clear, reliable options to move their pets safely. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport has consistently ranked among the busiest airports in the world by passenger volume and serves as a major connection point for both domestic and long-haul international routes.For travelers with animals, the airport offers several features that support pet and service animal travel. These include multiple indoor service animal relief areas across the concourses, outdoor pet relief areas, and a fenced dog park near the Domestic Terminal South Ground Transportation area, equipped with waste bags and seating. Additional relief space is located near the International Terminal. These facilities help owners manage longer itineraries and layovers while keeping animals within regulatory requirements for air travel.From its Atlanta base, Pet Travel Advisors will offer a range of services for pets traveling through the region, including:Journey planning by air and road for domestic and international moves, including multi-leg itineraries;Airline-compliant travel crate advice, including crate selection, sizing, ventilation, and preparation;Document and timeline support, covering veterinary health certificates, vaccination records, microchip details, and destination-specific entry requirements;Guidance on airline and regulatory rules, including United States and destination-country requirements and, where necessary, United States Department of Agriculture export endorsements;Arrangements with local ground transport providers, where available, to support door-to-door or airport-based services;“Atlanta is one of the most important travel hubs in North America, and many people moving for work, family, or school want a simple, reliable way to bring their pets along,” said Alexander Kochas, founder of Pet Travel Advisors. “Our services in Atlanta are designed to give pet owners a defined sequence of steps—from crate preparation and veterinary visits to departure and arrival—so that animals can travel under conditions that respect safety, welfare, and regulatory requirements.”The Atlanta service area includes the city of Atlanta and surrounding communities in Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, and neighboring counties. Pet Travel Advisors is developing relationships with veterinary practices, relocation and moving firms, and housing professionals in the region to support clients who are managing time-sensitive moves with pets.In addition to individual case work, the company also gives pet owners clear guidance on documentation, travel crates, and routing so their plans stay organized and trips run smoothly from departure to arrival. Educational material provided by the company is intended to help travelers prepare well in advance of their move date.Households and organizations seeking more information about pet travel services in the Atlanta area can visit www.pettraveladvisors.com to request an initial review of an upcoming move and learn more about documentation, crate preparation, and route options.About Pet Travel AdvisorsPet Travel Advisors is a specialized pet travel service provider focused on safe, compliant relocation for dogs, cats, birds, and exotic pets. The company develops customized travel plans that reflect airline requirements, veterinary documentation, and appropriate routing by air and road, supporting both domestic and international moves.

