Appluent Business Solutions Announces Official HubSpot Partnership, Expanding Hybrid CRM Capabilities for Customers

Appluent

After 13 years in Salesforce and 10+ years in HubSpot, we’re making it official to better serve hybrid CRM teams.

Making our HubSpot partnership official strengthens how we support customers using Salesforce and HubSpot together, grounded in over a decade of real-world platform experience.” — Greg Brown, President & CEO, Appluent

PHOENIXVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appluent Business Solutions, a trusted CRM consulting and systems integration firm with more than 13 years of deep Salesforce expertise, today announced its official partnership with HubSpot . While Appluent has been delivering successful HubSpot implementations and integrations for customers for nearly a decade, this milestone formalizes the relationship and reflects the firm’s continued evolution to better serve customers operating in hybrid CRM environments.“This partnership is a natural next step for us,” said Greg Brown, President and CEO of Appluent Business Solutions. “We have been working in the HubSpot platform for many years, often alongside Salesforce, helping customers connect marketing, sales, and service workflows across systems. Making this partnership official elevates our ability to serve those customers even more effectively.”Appluent has built its reputation over the last 13 years as a Salesforce-first consultancy, delivering complex implementations, integrations, custom development, CPQ solutions, and managed services to growing and enterprise organizations. That foundation has proven to be a powerful advantage as customers increasingly adopt HubSpot as part of a broader, best-of-breed technology stack.“Our Salesforce experience translates directly into better HubSpot outcomes,” Brown added. “We understand CRM architecture, data integrity, automation, and governance at a deep level. That perspective allows us to design HubSpot solutions that scale, integrate cleanly with Salesforce, and deliver real business value rather than short-term wins that break later.”The official HubSpot partnership also recognizes the strength of Appluent’s team, which includes experienced and certified HubSpot professionals who have supported customers across marketing automation, sales enablement, service operations, and analytics. By formalizing the partnership, Appluent will collaborate more closely with HubSpot’s teams, gain access to additional enablement and resources, and continue refining best practices for customers operating across Salesforce and HubSpot.“This is not a departure from who we are, it’s an extension of it,” Brown said. “Salesforce will always be core to our identity. The HubSpot partnership allows us to meet customers where they are, support how they are evolving, and help them get more value from every platform they invest in.”With this partnership, Appluent reinforces its commitment to being a trusted advisor for modern, hybrid CRM strategies, helping organizations align technology, process, and people across platforms to drive growth and efficiency.About Appluent Business SolutionsAppluent Business Solutions is a CRM consulting and systems integration firm specializing in Salesforce, HubSpot, and connected business ecosystems. With over 13 years of experience, Appluent helps organizations design, implement, and optimize CRM platforms across sales, marketing, service, and operations.Appluent delivers solutions across the Salesforce ecosystem, including Contract Lifecycle Management with Conga and Intellistack, Salesforce-native accounting with Accounting Seed, and FilePulse 360 , a transformative application that turns handwritten notes into actionable data for Salesforce and HubSpot.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.