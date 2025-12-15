S Hotels Jamaica Launches 'S for Shelters' Initiative Giving Guests a Hands-On Way to Support Hurricane Recovery

S for Shelters Initiative

MONTEGO BAY, NJ, JAMAICA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S Hotels Jamaica has unveiled S for Shelters, a new stay-and-support humanitarian initiative inviting guests to play an active role in Jamaica’s post-Hurricane Melissa recovery while enjoying an unforgettable island escape. The program builds on S Hotel’s ongoing effort to construct 60 one-bedroom shelters for families in western Jamaica who lost their homes during the storm, with the goal of completing all 60 units through February.“Many of our guests told us they felt guilty visiting for leisure while some Jamaicans were suffering from the effects of Melissa,” said Andres Cope, S Hotel Manager and Brand Ambassador. “S for Shelters gives them a way to do both — enjoy their trip and directly support families rebuilding their lives. As a Jamaican-owned hotel, helping our communities is at the heart of who we are.”How the Program WorksGuests staying seven nights or more at S Hotel Montego Bay will have a shelter donated in their name to a family in need. Short-stay guests can participate by donating US$1,000 to fund the materials and construction of a shelter unit. The hotel will match this contribution two-for-one to help build and deliver the shelters.Participants may also choose to:• Help build or paint the shelters on the hotel grounds• Accompany the delivery team as their shelter is transported to a family, primarily across Westmoreland and St. ElizabethThe initiative was born after the hotel received heartfelt messages from guests who wanted to support storm-affected families but also hoped to keep their long-planned vacations. In response, S Hotels Jamaica created a way for travelers to do both. The program, already in motion, has delivered the first three units to families in Hertford, Westmoreland, and Black River, St. Elizabeth, and several guests have even joined the construction team on site.Each 10×12-foot one-bedroom unit, constructed from sturdy lumber, is designed to last at least a decade with proper care. S Hotel aims to complete two to three shelters per day, continuing to deliver homes across Westmoreland and surrounding parishes. The hotel encourages people to follow the progress, take part when possible, and share these stories of resilience and recovery. Ongoing updates are available at shotelsjamaica.com

