ICON Engages U.S. Policymakers to Address Nigeria’s Security Crisis

Rep Chris Smith speaking at National Press Club Rep Chris Smith with Stephen Enada Rep Riley Moore with Nigerian delegation

ICON urges U.S. action on Nigeria’s security crisis, calling for accountability, disarming terrorists/militants, and protecting Christians to restore peace.

Nigeria matters to U.S. global peace and security. We must act now to stop terrorism and protect vulnerable communities.” — Stephen Enada

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Committee on Nigeria ( ICON ) convened a press briefing at the National Press Club to highlight Nigeria’s escalating security challenges and advocate for decisive U.S. engagement. ICON is working with key institutions and policymakers to de-escalate tensions, shape accurate narratives, and promote effective counter-insurgency strategies.Key Engagements in WashingtonStephen Enada, ICON President, led the delegation to meet with influential U.S. lawmakers and officials, including:• Rep. Chris Smith (Chairman, Africa Subcommittee of House Foreign Affairs)• Rep. Riley Moore (WV-R)• Rep. Bill Huizenga (MI-R)• Senator James Lankford (OK-R)• Rep. Frank Wolf (Ret.)• Commissioner Asif Mahmood (Vice Chair, USCIRF)Civil society organizations also participated in these discussions. There is a shared understanding that the U.S. government recognizes the delay tactics employed by Nigerian officials, who appear to be waiting for political changes rather than addressing terrorism. This approach is unrealistic and dangerous.Findings from Fact-Finding MissionRep. Riley Moore recently visited Nigeria, including Benue State, where he witnessed the plight of victims of Fulani-related violence and government inaction in addressing the humanitarian crisis. During meetings with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Moore urged Nigerian authorities to act decisively, noting that the U.S. is willing to support genuine efforts to restore peace.Moore and his delegation visited internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, hearing firsthand accounts of persecution and violence against Christians. He stressed that if Nigeria seeks U.S. assistance to defeat ISWAP, Boko Haram, and ISIS, it must acknowledge the Middle Belt genocide and commit to ending it.“The Nigerian government must stop the killing of innocent Christians. This is urgent. I will brief President Trump within the next two weeks,” Moore stated.Conditions for U.S. SupportThe U.S. will not provide arms without accountability. Key conditions include:• Addressing the Middle Belt genocide against Christians with concrete action from President Tinubu’s administration.• Disarming Fulani militias to enable reconciliation.• Ending indiscriminate cattle grazing and adopting ranching solutions.• Preventing terrorist organizations like Boko Haram and ISWAP from destabilizing Nigeria and the wider region.The U.S. considers Nigeria’s stability critical to regional security and U.S. homeland security. American assets are already monitoring developments in Nigeria’s airspace. Policy Recommendations to President TrumpICON and its partners will submit the following recommendations:1. Disarm and degrade all terrorist groups in Nigeria.2. Prosecute state and non-state actors involved in violence.3. Resettle displaced persons and protect ancestral lands.4. Invoke the Global Magnitsky Act to expose and sanction terrorism sponsors.5. Establish an International Committee of Inquiry to foster dialogue among ethnic nationalities.6. Appoint a U.S. Special Envoy to oversee counter-terrorism efforts in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region.7. Develop a U.S.-Nigeria bilateral trade agreement to prevent exploitation of Nigeria’s mineral resources by foreign actors.ICON’s CommitmentICON is collaborating with civil society organizations to document and expose politicians funding terrorism in Nigeria for potential Magnitsky sanctions and International Criminal Court prosecution for crimes against humanity.Opening RemarksStephen Enada, ICON Executive President, emphasized:“Nigeria matters to U.S. global peace and security. We must act now to stop terrorism and protect vulnerable communities.”Panelists included:Rep. Chris Smith, Frank Wolf (Ret.), Bob Destro (Former Assistant Secretary of State), Asif Mahmood (Vice Chair, USCIRF), Stephen Enada (ICON), and Dr. Richard Ikiebe (PSJ).### About ICONThe International Committee on Nigeria (ICON) advocates for peace, justice, and security in Nigeria by engaging policymakers, civil society, and international partners to promote religious freedom, address terrorism and protect human rights.

