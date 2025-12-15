JOAQUIN TEXAS RAMS MAKE HISTORY — HEADED TO THE UIL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Champions Trenton Runnels — Quarterback

The Joaquin, TX Rams proved heart beats hype, fighting their way to the State Championship and making school history.

This team didn’t just compete they transcended expectations. Their achievement was earned through relentless preparation, a selfless team culture, and unforgettable performances when it mattered most.” — JC Lewis

JOAQUIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What began as another season of hard work and quiet determination has become one of the most inspiring stories in Texas high school football. The Joaquin Rams have officially earned a spot in the UIL 2A Division I State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Wednesday, December 17, at 7:00 p.m. after a thrilling, come-from-behind victory in the semifinals. Houston Chronicle

This historic achievement marks the first time in school history that the Rams will compete for a state title, capping one of the most memorable playoff runs in program history. https://www.kltv.com

After finishing the regular season with grit and heart — overcoming early setbacks and grinding through tough district battles — the Rams caught fire in the postseason.

Highlights include:

A dominant early playoff victory over Honey Grove (41-8) — a game where the Rams showed both power and precision.

A 74-21 playoff win over Elysian Fields, showcasing Joaquin’s explosive offense.

A key win over San Augustine (35-24) that punched their ticket to the State Semifinals.

Then, in the Class 2A Division I State Semifinal, the Rams delivered one of the most remarkable performances of the season. Trailing early against the undefeated Refugio Bobcats, Joaquin rallied with 23 unanswered points to rally for a 37-28 victory, stunning fans and opponents alike and punching their ticket to the championship stage. SI

For a program that was largely overlooked early in the season, the Rams have now captured statewide attention not just for victories — but for the heart, resilience, and unbreakable spirit they’ve shown every step of the way. Counted out when it mattered most, the Joaquin Rams rose in the toughest stretch of the season, proving heart and grit carry teams all the way to State.

Coach, staff, players, and the entire community have embodied the idea that effort + belief = results, proving that determination truly matters. This team didn’t just compete — they transcended expectations. Their achievement was earned through relentless preparation, a selfless team culture, and unforgettable performances when it mattered most.

State Championship Details:

📍 AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX

📅 Wednesday, December 17, 2025

⏰ 7:00 PM (UIL Class 2A Division I)

Come out and support the Rams — or catch the game on the NFHS Network — as this team continues its journey toward becoming state champions.

Go Rams! Play With Heart, Win With Pride.

