Commissioner Miller Applauds Mexico Agreement to Meet 1944 Water Treaty Obligations for U.S. Farmers

"I applaud President Trump for putting American farmers first and holding Mexico’s feet to the fire to get this treaty honored. For years, producers in the Rio Grande Basin have been shorted the water they are legally owed, causing the loss of crops, jobs, industries, and livelihoods. Their willingness to come to the table speaks volumes about the improved relationship between Mexico and the United States, but sustained accountability will be necessary.

Let me be clear: Texas farmers expect Mexico to fully meet its obligations—not just today, but for years to come. Water is the lifeblood of agriculture. President Trump understands that without water, there is no farming, no ranching, and no rural economy in the American Southwest. I have faith that our President will continue fighting to ensure Texas agriculture receives every drop of water it is owed."