South Florida Trim Clinic Opens in Naples Offering Medical Weight Loss & Wellness

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida Trim Clinic, a newly launched medical weight loss and wellness provider serving Naples and surrounding areas, today announced its official opening along with a limited-time gift certificate program designed to make medically guided wellness more accessible during its first year in business.Built by patients, for patients, South Florida Trim Clinic was founded by individuals who personally struggled with weight management and long-term health challenges. Many members of the clinic’s team have successfully lost weight themselves and collectively bring 25 to 30 years of experience across wellness, nutrition, hospitality, and patient care.“We built the clinic we wished existed when we were patients,” said a clinic spokesperson. “This is not a pill factory. This is personalized care, accountability, and real support—created by people who’ve lived the journey.”Limited-Time Gift Certificates: $45 Entry With 30% Savings Through December 2026To thank the Naples community during its first year, South Florida Trim Clinic is offering a limited-time gift certificate program available for the next 90 days.For a $45 purchase price, each gift certificate:• Covers the recipient’s initial medical visit• Provides 30% off supplements, Tri-Appetite programs, and medical treatments• Remains valid through December 2026• Is available in limited quantitiesGift certificates are issued immediately and ship within 2–3 days, making them suitable for personal use or gifting.“This program is our way of giving back,” the spokesperson added. “Naples welcomed us, and we want to make it easier for people to try real medical weight loss without pressure or gimmicks.”Personalized Care — Not a High-Volume Clinic ModelSouth Florida Trim Clinic offers individualized programs that include:• GLP-1–based medical weight loss therapies• Tri-Appetite appetite management programs• Hormonal and menopausal treatments• Metabolic and nutrition support• Access to over 300 professional-grade supplementsAll supplements and compounded treatments are American-sourced, professionally prepared, and supported by U.S.-based, English-speaking medical teams. Care plans are customized and adjusted over time—never mass-produced.Telehealth Services Through 2026 With Future Physical Location PlannedSouth Florida Trim Clinic currently provides care via telehealth services through the end of 2026, allowing patients throughout Naples and surrounding areas to receive convenient and secure access to medical support. Plans are underway to obtain permits and open a physical wellness center as the clinic expands.“Our long-term vision includes a comprehensive wellness center,” said the spokesperson. “For now, our focus is doing the right thing for patients—one at a time.”About South Florida Trim ClinicSouth Florida Trim Clinic is a Naples-based medical weight loss and wellness provider built by patients, for patients. The clinic specializes in medically supervised weight loss, appetite management, hormonal support, and professional supplementation with an emphasis on compassion, hospitality, and personalized care.Contact Information:South Florida Trim Clinic📞 239-422-6350Follow & Learn More:Facebook: South Florida Trim ClinicInstagram: @southfloridatrimclinicYouTube: South Florida Trim Clinic

